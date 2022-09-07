Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Among six high-profile stock splits -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Shopify, DexCom, and Palo Alto Networks -- is a clear-cut bargain, as well as a company with serious red flags.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A Code Orange At Walmart
It's a safe bet that when you hear an employee at a large-scale establishment giving the general public a warning over a loudspeaker, there's usually an initial feeling of panic invading your thoughts. According to Aiphone most intercom systems are used for three major reasons in market environments: to notify staff of the shipping and receiving of products, to ensure certain areas remain restricted, and to keep customers safe.
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity to make you a millionaire over the next seven years.
3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.
Will the Stock Market Crash? It Doesn't Matter as Much as You Might Think
Despite falling stock prices, there's still reason to be optimistic.
Burger King Is Launching New Buns, But There's A Catch
When it comes to constructing the perfect hamburger, there's no denying that the patty is the star. All juicy and beefy, this tempting circle (or square if you're at Wendy's) of meat is what makes a burger a "burger." Even the world's most devoted carnivore has to admit, however, that the finest beef patty would be next to nothing without its other sandwich components. After all, your favorite condiments and other fixings definitely enhance your burger's flavor. Where would a Big Mac be without its trademark sauce? But there is one burger building block that is often overlooked, even though it's what holds the whole thing together — the bun.
Nio Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Nio stock fell after the company's Q2 report and is down big from its peak. Time to buy?
Why People Prefer Costco Over Sam's Club, According To Reddit
Years ago, it might have been difficult to convince someone that in the future, people would want to wander around a warehouse and buy three years' worth of toilet tissue so badly that they would pay a membership fee to do it. Yet, it is the age of warehouse wholesalers such as Costco and Sam's Club, where bulk shopping is big business and $1.50 hot dogs with ice-cold soda is as close as humans can get to pure bliss.
Chipotle Is Putting An End To A Viral $3 Burrito Hack
Die-hard fans of fast food and casual dining restaurants know that sometimes a little creativity is all it takes to get a version of your favorite items at a lower price. The term "hack" was coined to describe the trend mentioned earlier. In the age of social media, videos sharing those restaurant hacks are plentiful across different platforms.
A Fed-Up Costco Worker Is Furious About How People Treat The Carts
Costco counts over 116 million people among its members (per Zippia) as of May 2022. With that many people making trips to its stores, there's sure to be a wide spectrum of customer behavior. And one Costco employee appears to not be a fan of the actions of some of those shoppers when it comes to the carts the stores provide.
Reddit Is Over The Moon Thinking About Fall Shopping At Trader Joe's
Although most stores bring in their own little bits of autumn as the season nears, some take it to a whole new level. For instance, Michaels, Target, and Pottery Barn are among the best stores to find spooktastic fall decor (via Insider). However, when it comes to fall-themed snacks, you might consider visiting Walmart, Aldi, or Trader Joe's.
