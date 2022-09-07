Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of taking part in a shootout at the Bagnell Dam strip last summer. The post Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man charged with six felonies after accidental shooting
A Jefferson City man who told deputies that he accidentally shot himself has been charged with six felonies in Cole County. The post Jefferson City man charged with six felonies after accidental shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police arrest man in connection to armed robbery of a Subway
A man has been arrested in connection to an Aug. 28 robbery of a Subway on Paris Road. Columbia police arrested Jameson Jerome Harris, 26, on Wednesday in connection to the robbery. He is charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action, according to a Thursday news release from the Columbia Police Department.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Man shot early Saturday morning, in stable condition at Columbia hospital
A man was taken to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound. In a press release, Columbia Police say the shooting happened Saturday at 3:15 am in the 1800 block of Holly Avenue. The man was in stable condition. Police did not release information about the possible shooter. Anyone with...
bocojo.com
Murder Suspect in custody
On 09/02/2022, at approximately 7:46 pm, Boone County Joint Communications received a 911 call in reference to an unknown problem at a residence in the 18000 block of S Old Route A (Hartsburg, MO). The caller reported finding an adult male subject unconscious inside a residence with obvious signs of serious injury and a questionable life status.
krcgtv.com
Man accused of setting estranged wife's bed on fire
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with Arson and Endangering the Welfare of a Child for allegedly setting fire Tuesday to his estranged wife's bed while two children were in the house. According to court documents, 42-year-old Clarence Aaron Moore called police Tuesday afternoon and told them...
Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia
A man was shot early this morning in Columbia. Police are saying he is stable. The post Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father charged in crash that killed 3-year-old
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – The father of a 3-year-old child who died in a Sept. 3 car crash has been charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abduction. Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount, was charged Monday in the death of his son and injury of a second son after the […]
Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County
Miller County, Mo, (KMIZ) A Osage Beach woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Miller County early Saturday Morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m on Route W South of Jade Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 58-year-old Bruce Keffer was driving northbound on Route W when he lost The post Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATING THREATS MADE TOWARDS A BOONVILLE SCHOOL
Threats have been made against a Boonville Public School. According to the Boonville Police Department, an investigation is occurring on Friday, September 9 due to the threats. There will be an increased police presence around Boonville Schools. Boonville PD is requesting anyone with information from social media posts or messages...
KYTV
Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
One man dead after I-70 crash
One man died after a car crash on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. Two vehicles were traveling westbound in the driving lane of I-70 around 12:05 p.m. when the accident occurred near the 123.4 mile marker.
Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Jefferson City Man Dead In Lake Of The Ozarks Accident
A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
lakeexpo.com
Fatal Crash On Highway 54 Leaves One Dead And Three Seriously Injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Urbana woman was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday on Highway 54. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Tiffany Dust, 32, was driving a 2022 Toyota Highlander and was making a left turn from Wagon Trail Road onto westbound Highway 54 and was struck on the side by a 2021 Toyota Tundra driven by 48-year-old Chad Lange. The Highlander was pushed off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before coming to rest, the Patrol reported.
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C. The post Three hurt in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Injured, One Arrested in Pettis County Rollover
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Brandon J. Culbreth of Sedalia at 8:14 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. Culbreth was the driver of a southbound 2013 Toyota Tundra on Route TT, south of McVey Road, around 6:40 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began skidding.
Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible. The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus. According to Morgan County The post Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0