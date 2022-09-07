Albany eighth-grader K.J. Acree nets scholarship offer from Dawn Staley, reigning champion South Carolina

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Albany State football comes up short at Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE — Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks scored the first touchdown of the game and the last touchdowns of the game Saturday evening against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, but in between the Rattlers put up 23 points to beat the Golden Rams 23-14. The Golden Rams started the game with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Fulks went around the left side from seven yards out and put the Rams on the board first.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Fitzgerald pulls away from Madison County
In a battle of defending state champions, Fitzgerald made a statement. The Peach State is just a little bit better. The Purple Hurricanes used a tough defense to pull away from Madison County 20-12 in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday afternoon. Fitzgerald (4-0) erased a 12-6 deficit in the third quarter and pulled away late to give Madison (2-1) its first loss of the season.
Albany Herald
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Monroe, Dougherty, Deerfield-Windsor post victories
ALBANY - Corey Randle hit his brother Camryn with a 20-yard touchdown pass and Jordan Washington scored on a one-yard run to give the Monroe Golden Tornadoes a 12-6 win over crosstown rival Westover Friday night at a rainy Hugh Mills Stadium. The Tornadoes are now 3-1 on the season...
Americus Times-Recorder
South Georgia Tech names assistant basketball coaches
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford announced that College of Coastal Georgia Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Olivia Melvin has joined the Lady Jets as the assistant coach for women’s intercollegiate basketball for the 2022-2023 season and Brewton-Parker College Assistant and Interim Men’s Basketball Head Coach Karim Mawuenyega has been hired as the Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach for the Jets for the upcoming season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
Albany Herald
Colquitt County pulls away from Lee County in football showdown
LEESBURG — The Colquitt County Packers scored 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to win the South Georgia battle between two of the top football programs in the area and beat the Lee County Trojans 48-27. “My hat is off to Colquitt County,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “They have a really good football team. We had our chances but we just couldn’t capitalize. It was 24-20 going into the fourth quarter but getting held on downs when we were going to take the lead and then their big play on third and long was just huge. We will learn from this game and it will make us better.”
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
RELATED PEOPLE
Doctor, Doctor: Pair celebrates 40 years of 'passion for medicine'
ALBANY — As you look at the smiling, eager and young — very young — faces peering out from the September-October 1982 edition of the “Phoebe Speaks” publication, you can’t help but notice the dark hair and unlined faces of two young professionals who had just been added to the hospital’s medical staff.
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Couple Celebrates 50 Years of Golden Bliss
By Lynn Jones-Turpin – Freddie and Almaria “Peacock’ Williams recently celebrated their 50th Golden anniversary inside the Potters House Kingdom Plaza. The intimate gathering of family and friends was complete with golden themed decorations and cupcakes. Almaria is a 1969 Stanton High School graduate and husband Freddie is a native of Bainbridge, GA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
WALB 10
Georgia-based sound, engineering company investing $40M in Thomas Co. expansion
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia-based company is investing millions of dollars and almost 100 new jobs in Thomas County. Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County and create 88 new jobs. TAC creates sound wall systems that are used...
WALB 10
Albany man indicted in July murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southgatv.com
Deriso loses, recall goes forward
CORDELE, GA- Cordele’s controversial Commission Chairman Joshua Deriso has lost his bid of stopping a growing recall petition for his possible removal from office. Friday morning, it was revealed that Judge Kathy Palmer ruled in favor of Trae Sims, who can resume his signature petition. Thursday, a hearing was...
WALB 10
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A young mother has been missing for almost four weeks now and her family is pleading for her safe return. Lacambria Toomer,23, is the mother of a 6-month-old-son. Toomer is described as being 5′1 with a medium build and black hair and brown eyes. Melissa...
WALB 10
3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
Americus man wants social posts excluded in Jan. 6 trial
South Georgia's William McCall Calhoun has asked a federal judge to exclude his social posts in his Jan. 6 trial and he is claiming his constitutional rights were violated when authorities confiscated his collection of guns.
Comments / 2