Albany, GA

Albany eighth-grader K.J. Acree nets scholarship offer from Dawn Staley, reigning champion South Carolina

By Joe Whitfield Staff Correspondent
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Albany Herald

Albany State football comes up short at Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE — Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks scored the first touchdown of the game and the last touchdowns of the game Saturday evening against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, but in between the Rattlers put up 23 points to beat the Golden Rams 23-14. The Golden Rams started the game with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Fulks went around the left side from seven yards out and put the Rams on the board first.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Border Classic: Fitzgerald pulls away from Madison County

In a battle of defending state champions, Fitzgerald made a statement. The Peach State is just a little bit better. The Purple Hurricanes used a tough defense to pull away from Madison County 20-12 in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday afternoon. Fitzgerald (4-0) erased a 12-6 deficit in the third quarter and pulled away late to give Madison (2-1) its first loss of the season.
FITZGERALD, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

South Georgia Tech names assistant basketball coaches

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford announced that College of Coastal Georgia Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Olivia Melvin has joined the Lady Jets as the assistant coach for women’s intercollegiate basketball for the 2022-2023 season and Brewton-Parker College Assistant and Interim Men’s Basketball Head Coach Karim Mawuenyega has been hired as the Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach for the Jets for the upcoming season.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Colquitt County pulls away from Lee County in football showdown

LEESBURG — The Colquitt County Packers scored 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to win the South Georgia battle between two of the top football programs in the area and beat the Lee County Trojans 48-27. “My hat is off to Colquitt County,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “They have a really good football team. We had our chances but we just couldn’t capitalize. It was 24-20 going into the fourth quarter but getting held on downs when we were going to take the lead and then their big play on third and long was just huge. We will learn from this game and it will make us better.”
LEE COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Couple Celebrates 50 Years of Golden Bliss

By Lynn Jones-Turpin – Freddie and Almaria “Peacock’ Williams recently celebrated their 50th Golden anniversary inside the Potters House Kingdom Plaza. The intimate gathering of family and friends was complete with golden themed decorations and cupcakes. Almaria is a 1969 Stanton High School graduate and husband Freddie is a native of Bainbridge, GA.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany man indicted in July murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Deriso loses, recall goes forward

CORDELE, GA- Cordele’s controversial Commission Chairman Joshua Deriso has lost his bid of stopping a growing recall petition for his possible removal from office. Friday morning, it was revealed that Judge Kathy Palmer ruled in favor of Trae Sims, who can resume his signature petition. Thursday, a hearing was...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
ALBANY, GA

