SC state test results show improvements in English and Science, Math scores still low
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Class is back in session and schools across the Palmetto State are determined to help students who fell behind during the pandemic. The results for two standardized test, SCPASS and SCREADY, last school year reveal that teachers and students have made progress in subjects, like English and Science but still have their work cut out for them in Mathematics.
Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.
LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
Workshop connects, educates veterans about benefits and resources
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, a workshop was held to connect and educate veterans and their loved ones with resources and benefits they have thanks to their service at Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 in Florence. Michael Cook was one of the veterans that attended. He...
Waccamaw HS football game resumes; power restored for 1,000+ in Pawleys Island area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The power has been restored for 1,263 customers Friday night in Horry County, according to the outage map from Santee Cooper. Our ABC15 crew at the Friday night football game at Waccamaw High School report that the game was canceled due to the outage. They said it appeared that a tree fell and hit a power line causing the stadium lights to go out.
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs. Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office...
Carolina Forest travels to South Florence for FNR - GOW
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Carolina Forest heads to South Florence Friday to battle the undefeated Bruins. The Panthers have lost two straight after a season opening win over West Brunswick. South Florence finds themselves 4th in Class 4A - 3-0 wins over over Goose Creek and Oceanside Collegiate. Click on...
'I wanted to die:' Conway woman shares road to sobriety for National Recovery Month
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This month is National Recovery Month and the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is providing resources to help people on their road to recovery. Kori Criddle will celebrate seven years of sobriety on Oct. 11, but the journey to get there was far from easy. She said it’s still a struggle sometimes, but she uses the strength gained from her own battle to help empower others.
Horry Co. Schools mechanic suing state over 'racial discrimination' in workplace
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At the tail end of August, a mechanic with the Horry County School's bus fleet filed a lawsuit against the State's Education Department. Eric Jordan claims that since his employment in February of 2018, he's "experienced repugnant, blatant, open and obvious racial attacks and discrimination by those who work with and supervise him, abuse, and harassment from his coworkers".
For the 39th Year, the Myrtle Beach 'World Am' Put on a Show Unlike Anything Else in Golf
In golf-mad Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, what was once a sleepy week before Labor Day has turned into golf's biggest amateur tournament.
Ambulance company offering free EMT training in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An ambulance company serving parts of the Pee Dee is now offering free training for those wanting to become an EMT. Guardian Ambulance said Thursday that it is now accepting applications for its accelerated, 14-week EMT class in Florence that begins on Sept. 19. The program includes free tuition, certification and testing provided by Florence-Darlington Technical College.
21 years later: Former Horry Co. medic holds stair climb event to honor fallen 9/11 heroes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Each year, people across the United States come together and vow to never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, when 24,000 gallons of jet fuel ignited the World Trade Center killing more than 2,000 people and more than 300 first responders. A way...
Horry Co. students born 10 years after 9/11 hear NYPD officer's experience of the attacks
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students who were born around the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks were able to hear a first-hand account of the day, and former New York City Police Officer Felix Cruz said their undivided attention made him feel hopeful for the future generations.
LIST: 9/11 remembrance ceremonies across the Pee Dee, Grand Strand this weekend
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — On September 11, 2001, the United States was struck by a tragedy that shook the entire country. More than 3,000 lives were taken after the twin tower attacks in New York City and the pentagon attack in Washington D.C. Anniversaries are held nationwide, including several...
No. 11 Seventy-First runs past Hoke County
Raeford, N.C. — Seventy-First’s running back duo of Jayden Shotwell and Anthony Quinn Jr. couldn’t be stopped as the Falcons (HSOT East No. 11) went on the road and topped Hoke County, 35-15, on Friday. Quinn Jr. scored three touchdowns to lead Seventy-First, and Shotwell scored his...
Coastal Holds Off Dawgs in 31-27 Win
CONWAY, S.C. – In a game that saw three interceptions, four fumbles, and nine punts, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers held off the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs for a 31-27 non-conference home win on Saturday night at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are off to a 2-0 start to the season...
Washington’s huge night spurs Myrtle Beach win over Socastee
Malachi Washington’s last carry of the game was a fumble. The Myrtle Beach junior blamed it on how hungry he was, not on being tired. Although after his usage in Friday’s win at Socastee, that would have made plenty of sense. Washington put up one of the program’s...
Annual plant sale hosted by Conway Chapter of Master Gardeners this Saturday
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Chapter of Master Gardeners is holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Farmer's Market in Conway from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., under the Rt. 544 bridge into Conway rain or shine. Organizers ask to bring cash only; no...
Conway to host three public input sessions on 2035 Comprehensive Plan
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Conway Planning and Development Dept. will be hosting public input drop-in sessions to receive feedback to update the 2035 Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is a vision and roadmap that guides future growth and development in the City of Conway. The plan...
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Carolina Forest (1-2) at South Florence (3-0) Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina; WPDE 15.2 (HTC Channel 16; Spectrum Channel 4) Last meeting | Carolina Forest 40, South Florence 14 (2020) About the game | There’s no telling what type of quarterbacks Carolina Forest will see if it expectedly makes the Class 5A...
