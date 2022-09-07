CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This month is National Recovery Month and the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is providing resources to help people on their road to recovery. Kori Criddle will celebrate seven years of sobriety on Oct. 11, but the journey to get there was far from easy. She said it’s still a struggle sometimes, but she uses the strength gained from her own battle to help empower others.

