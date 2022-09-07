ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

SC state test results show improvements in English and Science, Math scores still low

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Class is back in session and schools across the Palmetto State are determined to help students who fell behind during the pandemic. The results for two standardized test, SCPASS and SCREADY, last school year reveal that teachers and students have made progress in subjects, like English and Science but still have their work cut out for them in Mathematics.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Robesonian

Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Workshop connects, educates veterans about benefits and resources

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, a workshop was held to connect and educate veterans and their loved ones with resources and benefits they have thanks to their service at Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 in Florence. Michael Cook was one of the veterans that attended. He...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Waccamaw HS football game resumes; power restored for 1,000+ in Pawleys Island area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The power has been restored for 1,263 customers Friday night in Horry County, according to the outage map from Santee Cooper. Our ABC15 crew at the Friday night football game at Waccamaw High School report that the game was canceled due to the outage. They said it appeared that a tree fell and hit a power line causing the stadium lights to go out.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Latta, SC
Latta, SC
Sports
WBTW News13

Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Carolina Forest travels to South Florence for FNR - GOW

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Carolina Forest heads to South Florence Friday to battle the undefeated Bruins. The Panthers have lost two straight after a season opening win over West Brunswick. South Florence finds themselves 4th in Class 4A - 3-0 wins over over Goose Creek and Oceanside Collegiate. Click on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

'I wanted to die:' Conway woman shares road to sobriety for National Recovery Month

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This month is National Recovery Month and the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is providing resources to help people on their road to recovery. Kori Criddle will celebrate seven years of sobriety on Oct. 11, but the journey to get there was far from easy. She said it’s still a struggle sometimes, but she uses the strength gained from her own battle to help empower others.
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Johnson
wpde.com

Horry Co. Schools mechanic suing state over 'racial discrimination' in workplace

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At the tail end of August, a mechanic with the Horry County School's bus fleet filed a lawsuit against the State's Education Department. Eric Jordan claims that since his employment in February of 2018, he's "experienced repugnant, blatant, open and obvious racial attacks and discrimination by those who work with and supervise him, abuse, and harassment from his coworkers".
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Ambulance company offering free EMT training in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An ambulance company serving parts of the Pee Dee is now offering free training for those wanting to become an EMT. Guardian Ambulance said Thursday that it is now accepting applications for its accelerated, 14-week EMT class in Florence that begins on Sept. 19. The program includes free tuition, certification and testing provided by Florence-Darlington Technical College.
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#School Violence#Ball Games#School Principal#American Football#Dillon School District 3#Latta High School
WRAL News

No. 11 Seventy-First runs past Hoke County

Raeford, N.C. — Seventy-First’s running back duo of Jayden Shotwell and Anthony Quinn Jr. couldn’t be stopped as the Falcons (HSOT East No. 11) went on the road and topped Hoke County, 35-15, on Friday. Quinn Jr. scored three touchdowns to lead Seventy-First, and Shotwell scored his...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Coastal Holds Off Dawgs in 31-27 Win

CONWAY, S.C. – In a game that saw three interceptions, four fumbles, and nine punts, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers held off the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs for a 31-27 non-conference home win on Saturday night at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are off to a 2-0 start to the season...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
myhorrynews.com

Washington’s huge night spurs Myrtle Beach win over Socastee

Malachi Washington’s last carry of the game was a fumble. The Myrtle Beach junior blamed it on how hungry he was, not on being tired. Although after his usage in Friday’s win at Socastee, that would have made plenty of sense. Washington put up one of the program’s...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Conway to host three public input sessions on 2035 Comprehensive Plan

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Conway Planning and Development Dept. will be hosting public input drop-in sessions to receive feedback to update the 2035 Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is a vision and roadmap that guides future growth and development in the City of Conway. The plan...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Here's your guide to this week's high school football games

Carolina Forest (1-2) at South Florence (3-0) Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina; WPDE 15.2 (HTC Channel 16; Spectrum Channel 4) Last meeting | Carolina Forest 40, South Florence 14 (2020) About the game | There’s no telling what type of quarterbacks Carolina Forest will see if it expectedly makes the Class 5A...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy