SAN JOSE -- Mayor Sam Liccardo threatened legal action Thursday if PG&E did not take immediate action to replace aging equipment that failed during the height of the current historic heat wave, knocking out power to three major hospitals and thousands of residents.The South Bay was the hardest hit by power outages over the last several days of record heat. With San Jose predicted to hit a record-tying 100 degrees on Thursday, more outages could be on the way.But its was the widespread outages on Tuesday night that has Liccardo most concerned."I have deep concerns about the safety of our...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO