wnky.com
UPDATE: WCSO identifies victim in homicide investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in what they now say is a homicide investigation. The WCSO stated they are actively working a homicide of Daquanna Bowden, 30. Daquanna was found in her father’s Payton Landing apartment located at 6099 Scottsville Road, according to authorities.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
Suspect's bond increased to $500K following fatal wrong-way driving crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a deadly wrong-way driving crash in late August once again appeared in a Louisville court on Friday for a probable cause hearing. Louisville Metro Police Officer Clarence Bufford Jr. testified that Thomas Catalina was driving the wrong way down I-65 on Aug. 28, going nearly 105 mph before he allegedly hit multiple cars, his truck bursting into flames.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
wnky.com
WCSO investigating after 2 French Bulldogs allegedly stolen at gunpoint
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Police say they are investigating after two dogs were stolen in Bowling Green yesterday. On Thursday, Sept. 8 shortly before noon, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery that had happened on Sandalwood Drive off My. Olivet Road. According to authorities, three masked black males rushed a victim with handguns and an assault rifle while demanding the victim’s two dogs and money.
WBKO
WCSO investigating armed robbery case after 2 French Bulldogs stolen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning. Just before noon on Sept. 8, deputies responded to an armed robbery that had occurred on Sandalwood Drive off of Mt. Olivet Road. Police described the three suspects...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Three Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a business parking lot off KY 490 at School Street to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road. Deputies found the vehicle and learned that three men had exited the vehicle walked away from the scene. Deputies were given descriptions of the men and were able to find them nearby. 40-year-old William Malicoat of Campbellsville was found with suspected meth and was a wanted parole violator, 49-year-old Paul Brown of Corbin was also found with suspected meth and 45-year-old Dirk Justice of Manchester was wanted in Laurel County for failure to appear in court. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo assisted at the scene.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY
CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
k105.com
Hart Co. woman arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, pills
A Hart County woman has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and pills after a traffic stop. The Glasgow Police Department recently conducted a traffic stop on 42-year-old Bonita R. Miller, of Canmer, and found that Miller was driving on a suspended license. Police said that during a search of...
lakercountry.com
Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder
A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
k105.com
Grayson Co. deputy arrests Morgantown man after finding 2 baggies of meth during traffic stop near Caneyville
A Morgantown man has been arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop near Caneyville. On Wednesday morning at approximately 12:30, Deputy Nick Pruitt observed an Oldsmobile Aurora with a cancelled license plate for failure to maintain insurance traveling westbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Pruitt executed a traffic stop on the vehicle on the exit 94 ramp to Hwy 79 (Morgantown Road) at Caneyville, according to the arrest citation.
fox17.com
Police investigate death of 19-year-old girl found dead in bed in Russellville, Kentucky
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Russellville Police Department in Kentucky are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead in her bedroom. The woman is identified as Ania Hardesty, according to police. Police responded to the incident on McArthur Street Wednesday. Russellville Police Department worked alongside Logan County...
z93country.com
Barren County Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has led to an arrest of a Barren County Ky. man for drug trafficking. On September 6, 2022, Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett were assigned to work drug interdiction on East Kentucky Highway 90. At approximately 10:47 pm the Deputies observed a passenger car with expired registration plates and operating in a careless manner. The Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for those moving violations. Once approaching the vehicle, the Deputies observed a passenger being very nervous. While Deputy Barnett was speaking to the driver about the violations Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy K-9 Unit Dunya alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. The Deputies then conducted a search of the passenger and the vehicle which resulted in approximately 80.10 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales being seized. While being questioned about the illegal narcotics the passenger stated the seized items belong to him.
wnky.com
Fire damages home on Fair Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A home in Bowling Green sustained damage from a fire yesterday. On Thursday at 3:34 p.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire with reported entrapment on Fair Street. Upon arrival, units located a single-story house with heavy fire at the...
wnky.com
Woman charged following stabbing in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is behind bars after being suspected of stabbing a man in Bowling Green. Deputies responded to a residence just after midnight on Plano Road for a call about a male subject that had been stabbed. Before deputies arrived, the caller stated the suspect was 43-year-old Misty McKell, who had left in a box-style U-Haul van, according to the sheriff’s office.
k105.com
Driver escapes serious injury when dump truck overturns in Leitchfield
The driver escaped injury when a dump truck overturned in Leitchfield Friday morning. The Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 900 block of West White Oak Street (Hwy 62) at approximately 9:30 Friday morning. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they...
wnky.com
Collision between dump truck and train causes road closure in Park City
PARK CITY, Ky. – A road section is closed for an unknown amount of time after a CSX train and dump truck were involved in an injury accident Friday. Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management deputy director Marcus Thurman stated a dump truck was totaled at 11:10 a.m. this morning in an accident involving a train on State Quarry Road.
k105.com
Trail cameras help capture person accused of damaging private property around Leitchfield
In early August, the Leitchfield Police Department began investigating multiple reports of damage to private property, including severe damage to fields and yards in and around the Leitchfield Aquatic Center, the ECTC campus near Wallace Avenue and the Grayson County High School/Lawler Elementary School campus. Early Saturday morning, with the...
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department patrolling traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department is conducting traffic safety checkpoints in the City of Glasgow through Sept. 31. The checkpoints will include but not be limited to Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. During the safety checkpoints, officers will enforce laws...
Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage
The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
