Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
KCTV 5

Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist who crashed into KCMO school bus in stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital following a crash with a Kansas City Missouri school bus is in stable condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the area of 24th Street and Quincy. An investigation revealed...
KCTV 5

Wrong-way crash leaves 3 injured in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash early Saturday morning resulted in injuries to three people in Kansas City, Missouri, police said. According to a crash report, an investigation revealed a silver Ford F150 was traveling at high rates of speed heading southbound on Holmes in the northbound lanes of travel. A black GMC Envoy turned into the northbound lanes of Holmes from westbound 117th street.
AOL Corp

Blue Springs man charged in Independence shooting that seriously injured one

A Blue Springs man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting that left a 49-year-old man seriously wounded at an Independence home on Wednesday evening. Braden R. Boice, 41, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, Jackson County Court records show. He was arrested shortly after the assault unfolded as the caller and a gunshot victim both identified Boice by his first name, authorities allege.
