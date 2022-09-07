Read full article on original website
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City police arrest suspect after overnight standoff
Kansas City Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody after an early Saturday morning standoff with the Department.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department resolves armed standoff in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was involved in an overnight standoff with an armed suspect barricaded in a residence.
Independence Police locate formerly missing man
The Independence, Missouri, Police Department has located a formerly missing man.
KCTV 5
KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
3 injured in overnight wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person has critical injuries and two have serious injuries after an overnight crash on Holmes Road at 117th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
Man charged after allegedly striking KCPD officer in Westport
Jaymon Lars is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a traffic stop and striking a Kansas City police officer.
Man charged in Johnson County with stealing 70k from elderly woman
A Kansas man is accused of stealing $70,000 from an elderly woman, blaming the theft on his ex-wife, and then faking a cancer diagnosis.
KCK elementary school briefly secured after shots fired in nearby neighborhood
Students and staff at Noble Prentis Elementary School briefly went on an extra layer of precaution Friday after a report of shots fired in a nearby neighborhood.
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist who crashed into KCMO school bus in stable condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital following a crash with a Kansas City Missouri school bus is in stable condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the area of 24th Street and Quincy. An investigation revealed...
Man in serious condition after Independence shooting, suspect arrested
The Independence Police Department says a victim is in serious condition following a Wednesday evening shooting.
AOL Corp
Blue Springs man charged in Independence shooting that seriously injured one
A Blue Springs man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting that left a 49-year-old man seriously wounded at an Independence home on Wednesday evening. Braden R. Boice, 41, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, Jackson County Court records show. He was arrested shortly after the assault unfolded as the caller and a gunshot victim both identified Boice by his first name, authorities allege.
1 injured in Friday afternoon house fire in Kansas City
One person was injured Friday afternoon in a house fire in the 3300 block of Forest Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Federal investigation ends against officer in Kansas teen’s death
The Department of Justice closes its civil rights investigation into the deadly police shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers.
KCTV 5
Lockdown lifted following incident near KCK elementary school Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Noble Prentis Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police said shots were fired in a neighborhood around the school. UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Police are investigating the incident. Police said no one has been hit by any...
Casey's workers resign, walk out from Independence, Missouri, location
Workers at Casey's in Independence, Missouri, resigned and walked out on Wednesday, according to a release from nonprofit Restaurants Opportunity Center United.
Man charged for allegedly hitting KCPD officer with vehicle, fleeing police
A man is accused of hitting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer with his vehicle while fleeing police Sept. 3.
Progress made in nearly 40-year-old Kansas City missing woman’s case
After nearly 40 years, progress in a missing person's case in Kansas City and questions about human remains found in Clay County collide.
Kansas City, Kansas, police officer charged with domestic assault, other crimes
The Wyandotte County District Attorney's office files felony charges against a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
