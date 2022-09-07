ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
Motorcyclist who crashed into KCMO school bus in stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital following a crash with a Kansas City Missouri school bus is in stable condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the area of 24th Street and Quincy. An investigation revealed...
Blue Springs man charged in Independence shooting that seriously injured one

A Blue Springs man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting that left a 49-year-old man seriously wounded at an Independence home on Wednesday evening. Braden R. Boice, 41, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, Jackson County Court records show. He was arrested shortly after the assault unfolded as the caller and a gunshot victim both identified Boice by his first name, authorities allege.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
