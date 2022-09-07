ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A second woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Julie Heltman Curran, a 64-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Curran mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."

