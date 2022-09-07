Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
fox13news.com
Missing Pasco County man located
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A 76-year-old man who was last seen on Aug. 30 has been located. No other details were provided.
Hernando County student lied about substitute touching girls, deputies say
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it has issued a citation against a student for making a false report against a substitute teacher.
Worker arrested after recording 2 people, including child, in Pinellas County airport bathroom, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he recorded two people, including a child, in a bathroom at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.
hernandosun.com
HCSO clears Weeki Wachee substituent teacher of allegations
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has found that allegations of inappropriate behavior by a substitute teacher at the Winding Waters K-8 school in Weeki Wachee are unfounded. As a result, the school’s resource officer issued one student a juvenile civil citation for making a false report. The HCSO...
FDLE: 3 Pasco County teachers arrested in alleged fraudulent testing scam
Agents with the FDLE arrested three former Pasco County high school teachers that allegedly took part in a testing scam over four years.
Largo man arrested for intentionally running over duck, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday after police say he cruelly killed a duck with his vehicle.
Second arrest made after body found severely burned in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A second woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Julie Heltman Curran, a 64-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Curran mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."
Fight between Spring Hill Subway customers ends with man in critical condition, deputies say
A brawl that started at a Subway in Spring Hill Thursday ended with a man in critical condition and another behind bars, authorities said.
Couple brought 2-year-old to drug deal, Polk County sheriff says
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Pasco County prepares sandbags for heavy rain
The wet season is bringing heavier rain to Pasco County, meaning more flooding on local roads. That recent rain and the upcoming forecast sent Billy Kay to stuff his own sand bags.
Man accused of burglarizing Tampa liquor store caught on camera
TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera and accused of burglarizing a liquor store Saturday morning in Tampa. Police say the incident happened at Quick Pick Liquors on Armenia Avenue. The man reportedly broke a window to get inside...
'I had enough' info to fire New Port Richey officer, chief says, amid allegations of misconduct
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey police officer is off the job after an internal investigation confirmed allegations of misconduct involving a female minor. Former Corporal Bobby Lubrido was fired in August after a teenager reported he allegedly fondled her and took her phone to look at a naked photo.
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student
Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
Attempted Suicide Closed Memorial Causeway In Clearwater Overnight
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Both directions of Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 pm on Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, according to police. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department’s mental health unit, and other officers responded
16-Year-Old Shoots Two 12-Year-Old Children Waiting For School Bus In Florida
A 16-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after shooting two 12-year-old children waiting for their school bus on Thursday. According to investigators, two juveniles were waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, when a subject approached them and demanded their possessions. During the confrontation,
Pinellas County couple arrested for allegedly exposing 2 children to fentanyl
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested for allegedly exposing two children to fentanyl in June.
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Lake Wales police name 21-year-old as gunman, victim in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was identified as the shooter and victim of the Aug. 28 shooting at the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments, according to police. Camron Salas reportedly shot an 18-year-old and 17-year-old with a handgun during an argument. Police in a statement...
