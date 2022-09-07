ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Wesley Chapel, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
hernandosun.com

HCSO clears Weeki Wachee substituent teacher of allegations

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has found that allegations of inappropriate behavior by a substitute teacher at the Winding Waters K-8 school in Weeki Wachee are unfounded. As a result, the school’s resource officer issued one student a juvenile civil citation for making a false report. The HCSO...
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Pasco Sheriff S Office#Pso
10 Tampa Bay

Second arrest made after body found severely burned in St. Pete alley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A second woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Julie Heltman Curran, a 64-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Curran mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Citrus County Chronicle

School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student

Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy