Oceanside, CA

UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EIGHT-STORY REZONING PLAN TURNED DOWN BY LA MESA PLANNERS; CITY COUNCIL MAY HEAR APPEAL

Height and density changes currently proposed would “not be in best interest of the city,” planning commissioners found. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) — Since 2018, Reza Paydar, the property owner of the palm-studded San Diego RV Resort in La Mesa, has been attempting to change the City’s zoning of the land so that apartment buildings can replace the RV park. The buildings would be among the largest La Mesa has ever seen.
LA MESA, CA
City
Oceanside, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Government
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain

Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Politics
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
kusi.com

SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kprl.com

Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022

A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

PALMDALE, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Terra-Gen may help keep VC from blackouts

As our cell phones are constantly hit by Flex Alerts this week, the fact that Valley Center has the Terra-Gen 140 megawatts on-line to provide up to four hours of electricity during times of stress on the power grid might make a difference. The Roadrunner asked Terra-Gen if the 140...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
KPBS

San Diego County offering bags and sand as winds, rain in forecast

Despite the hot, dry heat wave currently gripping much of California, San Diego County officials Wednesday cautioned that a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters say Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellemming.com

31 Best San Diego Historical Sites & Landmarks (By a Local)

A city rich in history and culture, there are some excellent San Diego historical sites and landmarks. Because of San Diego’s pivotal role for so many groups throughout history, the city has tons of historically significant places. Many of these are the best things to do in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Commentary: Encinitas is doing quite well

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City event again this year. Despite all of the troubles of inflation, COVID-19 and intolerable heat, the city seems to be doing quite well. On Thursday, Sept. 1, approximately 200 business leaders and city officials gathered at the tony...
ENCINITAS, CA

