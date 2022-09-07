Read full article on original website
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
eastcountymagazine.org
FIRE IN RANCHO SAN DIEGO CHARS TWO ACRES ALONG SWEETWATER RIVER
September 8, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) -- A small vegetation fire broke out in the thick brush at the corner of Fury Lane and Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego this afternoon. The fire was initially reported at 3:00 and was responded to by several local fire agencies. The sound...
eastcountymagazine.org
EIGHT-STORY REZONING PLAN TURNED DOWN BY LA MESA PLANNERS; CITY COUNCIL MAY HEAR APPEAL
Height and density changes currently proposed would “not be in best interest of the city,” planning commissioners found. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) — Since 2018, Reza Paydar, the property owner of the palm-studded San Diego RV Resort in La Mesa, has been attempting to change the City’s zoning of the land so that apartment buildings can replace the RV park. The buildings would be among the largest La Mesa has ever seen.
SDG&E: Conserve energy during the rain
SDG&E says San Diegans still need to conserve energy during the wet weather and cooler temps. A statewide flex alert will be in effect Thursday afternoon
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
osidenews.com
Tropical Storm Kay bringing winds, rain to north San Diego County communities
Oceanside CA— Wind gusts along north coastal San Diego County reached upward of 50 mph early Friday, Sept. 9, as bands of Tropical Storm Kay continued to move through San Diego County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the county as of 1:01 p.m. lasting...
eastcountymagazine.org
WARNING ISSUED FOR SILVER STRAND SHORELINE, CORONADO: ADVISORY FOR CHILDREN’S POOL DUE TO CONTAMINATION
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on September 7 issued the following beach management actions for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. New Beach Management Actions:. Silver Strand Shoreline - Warning. DEHQ has issued a water contact warning for the Silver...
osidenews.com
Carlsbad, San Marcos high school grads among Allgire scholarship recipients
San Diego CA— The Allgire Foundation has awarded $18,500 in a second round of scholarship funds to San Diego students who have benefited from living in affordable housing communities. The scholarships were awarded to 10 San Diego County residents who recently graduated from high school and those who are...
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
New homeless shelter to open Monday
A new shelter for people experiencing homelessness in San Diego is scheduled to open Monday in the Midway area.
KPBS
Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain
Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
kusi.com
SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
Valley Roadrunner
Terra-Gen may help keep VC from blackouts
As our cell phones are constantly hit by Flex Alerts this week, the fact that Valley Center has the Terra-Gen 140 megawatts on-line to provide up to four hours of electricity during times of stress on the power grid might make a difference. The Roadrunner asked Terra-Gen if the 140...
Several rural San Diego school districts closed or to close due to stormy weather
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Due to the high winds and rainfall in San Diego County Friday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced the closure of the Spencer Valley School District at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, no after-school activities will be held in the district Friday. Julian Union...
KPBS
San Diego County offering bags and sand as winds, rain in forecast
Despite the hot, dry heat wave currently gripping much of California, San Diego County officials Wednesday cautioned that a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters say Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not...
travellemming.com
31 Best San Diego Historical Sites & Landmarks (By a Local)
A city rich in history and culture, there are some excellent San Diego historical sites and landmarks. Because of San Diego’s pivotal role for so many groups throughout history, the city has tons of historically significant places. Many of these are the best things to do in San Diego.
Coast News
Commentary: Encinitas is doing quite well
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City event again this year. Despite all of the troubles of inflation, COVID-19 and intolerable heat, the city seems to be doing quite well. On Thursday, Sept. 1, approximately 200 business leaders and city officials gathered at the tony...
