The Bulldogs are quickly recovering from their season-opening loss to Raleigh. The Oilers, on the other hand, simply need some positives quickly. They not only were beaten 52-6 by their cross-county rivals but the “skunk” rule, or running clock, was also implemented before halftime after Ty Jones scored one of his four touchdowns seconds before intermission. Jones scored from 38, six, three, and 42 yards out, along with a two-point conversion.

JASPER COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO