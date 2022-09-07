Read full article on original website
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania college worker killed while snorkeling on cruise
AN American woman who was killed by a shark attack in the Bahamas has been identified as Pennsylvania college worker Caroline DiPlacido. The 58-year-old was snorkeling with family in Nassau on Tuesday when she was mauled to death by a bull shark. Caroline lived in Millcreek Township and did work...
Children of shark victim tried desperately to save her life with son gouging predator’s eyes in Bahamas attack
THE SON of a woman who was fatally attacked by a shark while snorkeling on a Bahamas boat tour tried save her by gouging the predator's eye out, the vessel's owner has revealed. Caroline DiPlacido, 58, of Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania was killed by the shark Tuesday while holidaying with family...
American Found Dead at Sandals Bahamas Resort Where 3 Tourists Died Earlier This Year
An American was found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas where three tourists died in May, according to multiple reports. The man, who has not been identified but is believed to have been in his 70s, was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News and USA Today reported.
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
A cruise ship passenger died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas
A cruise ship passenger from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, authorities said.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Terrifying details emerge after boy, 10, mauled by 8ft shark while snorkeling off the US coast loses part of his leg
A BOY mauled by an eight-foot shark off the US coast has lost part of his leg as more terrifying details emerge. Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys when the horrific attack occurred over the weekend. State wildlife police confirmed that Jameson...
‘Huge’ shark thrashes in the sea as mom screams ‘get out of the water’ where swimmers fled predator a week earlier
A TEN-FOOT long hammerhead shark has been spotted thrashing off the coast – days after swimmers were forced to flee in fear. One mom told her son to get out of the water as the predator lurked near Orange Beach, Alabama on August 22. Dramatic footage shows the hammerhead...
Horror after woman, 27, attacked by a shark in waist-deep water in 7th mauling at bite capital of the world
A SWIMMER has been attacked by a shark in waist-deep water, marking the seventh mauling at the bite capital of the world this summer. The woman, 27, was bitten by the beast at New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. She was rushed to hospital...
Shocking Drone Video Shows Alligator Attacking Florida Man
The gator's bite was enough to crush a portion of the man's skull and break his jaw.
Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search
The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
64-Year-Old Woman Bitten And Dragged Underwater By Sea Turtle While Holidaying
An elderly Russian tourist is reeling from the aftermath of being attacked by a sea turtle while holidaying on the coast of Turkey. Lidia Bazarova, 64, said she was at the popular Güzeolaba Resort, a place she has frequently visited in the coastal region of Antalya when the incident took place.
American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas
A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
A fisherman survived in the ocean for 11 days floating in a freezer after his boat sunk, reports say
A Brazilian fisherman was stranded in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean when his boat began to sink, and he used a freezer as a life raft.
Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Florida Police Warn People to Stop Touching Manatees While They're Mating: 'Do NOT Touch'
Authorities in Sarasota, Florida, want people to stop touching manatees while they're mating. In a tweet shared recently, the Sarasota Police Department told the public that manatees were seen mating at South Lido Beach. Adding a note from Mote Marine Lab, the SPD wrote, "If you see a manatee mating...
Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake
Oldsmar firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde recently survived an attack from a 12-foot alligator on Lake Thonotosassa, and the drone footage from the incident has been released. La Verde was filming a promotional video of himself swimming while preparing for a triathlon. The drone footage shows the lake from above and La Verde swimming. Directly in front of him, the alligator motors in his direction. Then, a slight struggle, and La Verde swims back to shore.
6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO
A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
