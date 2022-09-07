The firm filed with the SEC to sell up to $500 million in Class A stock. Guess what it may want to spend the proceeds on. Publicly traded software company MicroStategy (MSTR) is already the single largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with over 129,000 BTC in its coffers. Now, just one month after its bombastic CEO Michael Saylor stepped down and one week after the Washington D.C. Attorney General sued the company and Saylor for alleged tax fraud, the company wants to buy more.

