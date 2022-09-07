Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Why DeFi Speculators Are Borrowing Ethereum as Merge Looms
DeFi degens are borrowing ETH in the hopes of getting airdropped a new coin if there's a fork after the merge. Now pools are limiting the borrowing. With Ethereum’s merge event just days away, the entire industry is preparing for the network’s most highly-anticipated upgrade. Bounty hunters are...
decrypt.co
Coinbase’s Stablecoin Proposal Expected to Earn MakerDAO $24M Annually
MakerDAO could begin earning a yield on its stablecoin reserves, but turning to Coinbase raises centralization concerns. Coinbase has a bold plan to help MakerDAO generate $24 million annually. The American crypto exchange recently proposed that the popular DeFi project deposit $1.6 billion in USDC on Coinbase instutional, the exchange's...
decrypt.co
Coinbase’s Ethereum Staking Token Is Trading at a Discount—Here’s Why
Coinbase introduced its wrapped Ethereum staking token, or cbETH, late last month, and it’s been trading at a discount ever since. That discount today got as high as 8% compared to Ethereum—the crypto asset that it’s meant to represent. Why?. It helps to know that Lido Staked...
decrypt.co
Merriam-Webster Adds ‘Metaverse’ and ‘Altcoin’ to Dictionary in Nod to Crypto
Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster added a fresh batch of crypto terms to its lexicon, like "Altcoin," "Metaverse," and "Unbanked." The United State’s oldest dictionary publisher is making room for crypto. Of the new terms added, “altcoin” and “metaverse” are perhaps the most relevant additions for crypto enthusiasts....
decrypt.co
Economic Secretary Wants UK to Be ‘Country of Choice’ for Crypto Space
The Treasury official backed the Truss government’s intention to turn the UK into “a global hub for crypto technologies.”. The UK wants to "become the country of choice for those looking to create, innovate and build in the crypto space," according to Economic Secretary to the Treasury Richard Fuller.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Reclaims Key $20,000 Mark Amid Crypto Market Rebound
Bitcoin, the market's largest cryptocurrency, hit a two-week high Friday morning, outperforming most of the other top tokens. Bitcoin (BTC) surged 8.26% early Friday to breach the psychological $20,000 level and lead the broader crypto market’s recovery. The industry’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap plummeted as low as $18,644...
decrypt.co
MicroStrategy Is Considering Buying Even More Bitcoin
The firm filed with the SEC to sell up to $500 million in Class A stock. Guess what it may want to spend the proceeds on. Publicly traded software company MicroStategy (MSTR) is already the single largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with over 129,000 BTC in its coffers. Now, just one month after its bombastic CEO Michael Saylor stepped down and one week after the Washington D.C. Attorney General sued the company and Saylor for alleged tax fraud, the company wants to buy more.
decrypt.co
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Backs Giving CFTC Bitcoin Oversight
While Gensler has previously said Bitcoin is a commodity, he’s kept quiet about the status of Ethereum. At an industry conference today, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief Gary Gensler said that he supports handing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the power to “oversee and regulate crypto nonsecurity tokens and related intermediaries.”
decrypt.co
Revolving Games Raises $13.2 Million to Develop ‘AAA Quality’ Web3 Games
The gaming startup has backing from Polygon, Dapper Labs, and other prominent names. The mobile free-to-play game publisher Revolving Games has gone Web3. The company announced Friday it has raised an additional $13.2 million in seed funding from a range of investors, bringing its total funding to $25 million thus far.
