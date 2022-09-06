ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll reflects Pac-12’s Week 1 struggles

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Sorry, Buffs fans, no college football head coach is quite convinced that Colorado is a top-25 team just yet.

So at least for now, we’re going to be stuck analyzing the Pac-12 and the Buffs’ remaining nonconference opponents, Air Force and Minnesota.

The Pac-12’s three-loss Week 1 was rough. With Utah losing to Florida and Oregon getting pummeled at Georgia, the revamped USC Trojans could be the Pac-12’s best hope at reaching the College Football Playoff. In Tuesday’s release of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll , USC’s Week 1 victory over Rice propelled the Trojans three spots up to No. 12, while Utah dropped seven to No. 15 and Oregon slid 12 spots to No. 24.

Besides those three, UCLA, which comes to Boulder for Week 4, received six votes. Oregon State also snuck in with three votes. I wasn’t totally impressed with the Bruins’ 45-17 win over Bowling Green (UCLA fell behind 10-7 after one quarter), but Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet are going to be fun.

But within the Buffs’ more immediate concern, Air Force had 18 votes and Minnesota was given five. Chances are we’ll see at least Air Force inside the top-25 sometime this season.

Pac-12 football: Post-Week 1 ESPN FPI rankings

