NBCMontana
Gallatin River Cleanup underway this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Gallatin River Cleanup began Friday and continues through the weekend. The Gallatin River Task Force teamed up with the Gallatin Watershed Council for the event. The cleanup takes place in Gallatin Canyon from Spanish Creek to the Yellowstone National Park boundary and Big Sky.
NBCMontana
MDT confirms some campers returned to Reserve St. Bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation returned to the Reserve Street Bridge for a trash cleanup event on Thursday. The area was previously cleaned in the spring, when 67 tons of trash were removed and saved from floating down the Clark Fork River. “There's some areas we...
NBCMontana
Traffic on Reserve St. in Missoula blocked due to motorcycle-vehicle crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials have opened one lane of traffic after a motorcycle versus vehicle crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Central and Reserve Street in Missoula. Missoula police and EMS services are on the scene. One lane on Reserve is currently blocked. Injuries...
NBCMontana
Boulder Lake Fire grows to 1,500 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, has grown to 1,500 acres after wind gusts pushed the fire south and west of the Gold Creek Cabin. The following was sent out by the Missoula Ranger District:. On Thursday, wind gusts pushed the fire to...
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 13,200 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 13,200 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 627 acres from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Growth along the north, east, and...
NBCMontana
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
NBCMontana
Glacier officials arrest man after multiple crashes into Going-to-the-Sun Road's wall
MISSOULA, MT — Glacier National Park officials report a man is in custody after crashing multiple times into the historic wall on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning. Park law enforcement officers received multiple reports from the public of a dangerous driver near Spraug Campground, according to Gina Kerzman,...
NBCMontana
Car seat checks planned in Missoula for National Child Passenger Safety Month
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Rural Fire District will host a car seat checking event in honor of September's National Child Passenger Safety Month. Through their partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide, MRFD normally offers car seat checks on a monthly basis. The events aim to educate parents on properly...
NBCMontana
Trail of Bales returns to Ronan this fall
MISSOULA, Mont. — It's the best time of the year to drive through the Mission Valley, as the Trail of Bales returns. The Ronan Chamber of Commerce says 34 participants will take visitors back to the 1970's this fall. This year, the bales start two miles south of Ronan...
NBCMontana
2022 Summer tourism expected to be positive
MISSOULA, Mont. — The peak summer season of 2022 is now over, and the Montana Office of Tourism is expecting the numbers to show a positive outcome. “We expected a good tourism season,” said Jan Stoddard, bureau chief for the Montana Office of Tourism. However a few factors...
NBCMontana
Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
NBCMontana
Murray Fire grows to 65 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire southwest of Helmville has grown to 65 acres with zero containment. Currently, 195 personnel are on the scene using aircraft to slow the fire’s progress while ground crews attack from below. The fire was reported on Monday.
NBCMontana
Annual Rattlesnake Fall Festival to bring community together
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 5th annual Rattlesnake Fall Festival: Water, Wildlife and Weeds celebrates community and shared ideas for the Rattlesnake watershed. The event takes place on Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ten Spoon Winery. Organizers released the following information:. Come celebrate and help...
NBCMontana
Prayer event planned in Missoula to honor those impacted by 9/11
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local pastors, musicians and nonprofit leaders will host a citywide prayer and worship event Sunday in Missoula to remember those impacted by 9/11. Youth For Christ and Soul Life will host the event sponsored by the Howard Family Foundation, local churches and businesses. There will be...
NBCMontana
American Red Cross, partners to install free smoke alarms in Missoula homes
MISSOULA, MT — First Interstate Bank is partnering with the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors and help families with fire safety planning in Missoula. Through the Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign, Missoula residents can have the opportunity for a free smoke alarm installation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
NBCMontana
Officers investigate suspected DUI case after vehicle crashes off Polson bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are investigating a crash that sent a vehicle off a bridge in Polson at Riverside Park Wednesday evening. Tow trucks were able to remove the vehicle from the water's edge after it crashed at Highway 93 mile marker 61 in Polson. Officials said the vehicle...
NBCMontana
US Forest Service seeks comment on proposed Holland Lake Lodge expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Forest Service officials held a public meeting about expansion plans for the Holland Lake Lodge north of Seeley Lake. The proposal is from Holland Lake Lodge Inc., in partnership with Powdr, a Park City-based corporation. Plans call for new buildings to be added and some...
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
NBCMontana
Arlee nonprofit works to combat increase in stray animals, parvovirus cases
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Arlee Rehabilitation Center is a nonprofit aimed at supporting the community with animal therapy, while operating a rescue shelter and foster group for animals. With their mission to support all that may be in need comes a number of challenges. It’s no surprise to residents...
NBCMontana
Supporters of crisis intervention levy gather at Missoula courthouse
MISSOULA, Mont. — Supporters of a proposed crisis intervention levy gathered Thursday in front of the Missoula County Courthouse, advocating for support on the November ballot. The levy is intended to help those who struggle with homelessness, addiction and more. “This crisis intervention levy has both the ability and...
