ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Gallatin River Cleanup underway this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Gallatin River Cleanup began Friday and continues through the weekend. The Gallatin River Task Force teamed up with the Gallatin Watershed Council for the event. The cleanup takes place in Gallatin Canyon from Spanish Creek to the Yellowstone National Park boundary and Big Sky.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MDT confirms some campers returned to Reserve St. Bridge

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation returned to the Reserve Street Bridge for a trash cleanup event on Thursday. The area was previously cleaned in the spring, when 67 tons of trash were removed and saved from floating down the Clark Fork River. “There's some areas we...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Boulder Lake Fire grows to 1,500 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, has grown to 1,500 acres after wind gusts pushed the fire south and west of the Gold Creek Cabin. The following was sent out by the Missoula Ranger District:. On Thursday, wind gusts pushed the fire to...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Traffic
Missoula, MT
Traffic
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire grows to 13,200 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 13,200 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 627 acres from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Growth along the north, east, and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Broadway#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
NBCMontana

Trail of Bales returns to Ronan this fall

MISSOULA, Mont. — It's the best time of the year to drive through the Mission Valley, as the Trail of Bales returns. The Ronan Chamber of Commerce says 34 participants will take visitors back to the 1970's this fall. This year, the bales start two miles south of Ronan...
RONAN, MT
NBCMontana

2022 Summer tourism expected to be positive

MISSOULA, Mont. — The peak summer season of 2022 is now over, and the Montana Office of Tourism is expecting the numbers to show a positive outcome. “We expected a good tourism season,” said Jan Stoddard, bureau chief for the Montana Office of Tourism. However a few factors...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Murray Fire grows to 65 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire southwest of Helmville has grown to 65 acres with zero containment. Currently, 195 personnel are on the scene using aircraft to slow the fire’s progress while ground crews attack from below. The fire was reported on Monday.
HELMVILLE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBCMontana

Annual Rattlesnake Fall Festival to bring community together

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 5th annual Rattlesnake Fall Festival: Water, Wildlife and Weeds celebrates community and shared ideas for the Rattlesnake watershed. The event takes place on Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ten Spoon Winery. Organizers released the following information:. Come celebrate and help...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Prayer event planned in Missoula to honor those impacted by 9/11

MISSOULA, Mont. — Local pastors, musicians and nonprofit leaders will host a citywide prayer and worship event Sunday in Missoula to remember those impacted by 9/11. Youth For Christ and Soul Life will host the event sponsored by the Howard Family Foundation, local churches and businesses. There will be...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

American Red Cross, partners to install free smoke alarms in Missoula homes

MISSOULA, MT — First Interstate Bank is partnering with the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors and help families with fire safety planning in Missoula. Through the Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign, Missoula residents can have the opportunity for a free smoke alarm installation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Arlee nonprofit works to combat increase in stray animals, parvovirus cases

KALISPELL, MONT. — The Arlee Rehabilitation Center is a nonprofit aimed at supporting the community with animal therapy, while operating a rescue shelter and foster group for animals. With their mission to support all that may be in need comes a number of challenges. It’s no surprise to residents...
ARLEE, MT
NBCMontana

Supporters of crisis intervention levy gather at Missoula courthouse

MISSOULA, Mont. — Supporters of a proposed crisis intervention levy gathered Thursday in front of the Missoula County Courthouse, advocating for support on the November ballot. The levy is intended to help those who struggle with homelessness, addiction and more. “This crisis intervention levy has both the ability and...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy