Newsom signs set of bills to 'protect Californians from extreme heat'
In the wake of this week's scorching-hot weather, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a set of bills in hopes of protecting Californians from extreme heat caused by climate change. According to Newsom's office, the four bills build on the state's existing Extreme Heat Action Plan, which was released earlier in the year. The bill is described by the Governor's office as a strategy to "strengthen the state’s resilience and mitigate the health, economic and ecological impacts of extreme heat."
VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water
LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
Tropical Storm Kay: Officials warn of dangerous conditions near SoCal shoreline
LOS ANGELES - The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for beaches in Southern California as the area continues to get hit by rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay. The advisory will be in effect through 2 a.m. Sunday and applies to south-facing...
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
Menifee PD has fun in social media post after pickup truck lands in backyard pool
MENIFEE, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck lost control and somehow landed in the backyard of a pool in the Inland Empire, officials said. It’s been hot for several days in Southern California as residents have sought ways to get relief from the brutal heat. However, this was an unexpected method for responding officers with the Menifee Police Department.
LASD searching for Willowbrook Metro station murderer
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. Back on March 13, 28-year-old Oscar Ayala was attacked and robbed at the train station – eventually dying at the hospital. Now, the family is demanding justice for Ayala.
