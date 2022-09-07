ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

foxla.com

Newsom signs set of bills to 'protect Californians from extreme heat'

In the wake of this week's scorching-hot weather, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a set of bills in hopes of protecting Californians from extreme heat caused by climate change. According to Newsom's office, the four bills build on the state's existing Extreme Heat Action Plan, which was released earlier in the year. The bill is described by the Governor's office as a strategy to "strengthen the state’s resilience and mitigate the health, economic and ecological impacts of extreme heat."
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water

LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis

JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
JACKSON, MS
foxla.com

Menifee PD has fun in social media post after pickup truck lands in backyard pool

MENIFEE, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck lost control and somehow landed in the backyard of a pool in the Inland Empire, officials said. It’s been hot for several days in Southern California as residents have sought ways to get relief from the brutal heat. However, this was an unexpected method for responding officers with the Menifee Police Department.
MENIFEE, CA
foxla.com

LASD searching for Willowbrook Metro station murderer

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. Back on March 13, 28-year-old Oscar Ayala was attacked and robbed at the train station – eventually dying at the hospital. Now, the family is demanding justice for Ayala.
WILLOWBROOK, CA

