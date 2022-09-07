In the wake of this week's scorching-hot weather, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a set of bills in hopes of protecting Californians from extreme heat caused by climate change. According to Newsom's office, the four bills build on the state's existing Extreme Heat Action Plan, which was released earlier in the year. The bill is described by the Governor's office as a strategy to "strengthen the state’s resilience and mitigate the health, economic and ecological impacts of extreme heat."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO