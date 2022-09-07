Read full article on original website
36 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Summer has officially given way to the change of Fall but that doesn’t mean life gets any less exciting in Hudson County — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: New Jersey becomes the first state to teach climate change in school; Yelp names Marty’s the best cheeseburger in New Jersey; Madison Pizza Lab is officially open in Hoboken; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
The Best Gluten-Free Date Night Spots in Hoboken + JC, According to a Celiac
No matter where you live, we all have our personal lists of favorite date night spots. Hoboken and Jersey City have a wide variety of cuisines and restaurants for nights out — ranging from BBQ joints to authentic Italian food, American eats, and so many more. But only some restaurants are best suited for a romantic night out, and the list gets even more narrow when you take into account dietary restrictions like gluten sensitivities, allergies, and dietary preferences. To make all the options easier to navigate, we’ve compiled a list of the best date night spots in the Hoboken + Jersey City area that are gluten-free. All of the dishes on this list are either fully gluten-free or can be made gluten-free. Read on for our picks for where to have a gluten-free date night, thanks to Kayla Cappiello, a New Jersey resident, cookbook author, Instagram influencer (@kaylacappiello), and Celiac — who is here to share all the gluten-free tea.
Hoboken’s ‘First Street Sundays’ to Start This Weekend
Though the official start of fall doesn’t kick off for another couple of weeks, the end of Labor Day and September itself mark the end of the summer and the transition to autumn. As such, we say goodbye to Summer Streets and instead welcome First Street Sundays — a Hoboken program that closes off First Street between Washington and Park Streets once a week in order to create a car-free zone for pedestrians + encourage residents to visit local businesses. Per TapInto, this initiative was first started by the Hoboken Business Alliance and the City of Hoboken in September of 2019. First Street Sundays will officially begin this weekend on September 11th from 10AM to 8PM and continue throughout the fall. Read on to learn more about what to expect for this year’s First Street Sundays in Hoboken.
Bergen Square Day Returns to Journal Square This Weekend
Hoboken + Jersey City are home to so many annual local activities — and this weekend marks another (albeit newer) tradition. This Saturday, September 10th from 12:00PM until 6:00PM is the 3rd annual Bergen Square Day Festival. It will be held in Journal Square at the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Academy Street, and it will include all of the family-friendly fun you’d expect from this bustling historic Journal Square community. Read on to learn all about Bergen Square Day Festival, happening this Saturday in Jersey City.
We’re Obsessed with MOJO Coffee’s New Fall Menu + Second Location
Nothing says fall in Hoboken like sipping a cup of coffee on a crisp, blue-skied day — especially when that drink has cinnamon, maple, or pumpkin involved. So we took to the streets to get the inside scoop on a local coffee shop that recently opened a second location in Hoboken and launched a new line of fall drinks, just in time for PSL season. Keep reading for an inside look at the new Fall menu at MOJO Coffee.
