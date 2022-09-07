ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing netters cruise past Superior

By Gary Giombetti
 4 days ago

HIBBING — Not even a 45-minute match delay could stop the Hibbing High School girls tennis team.

The Bluejackets were supposed to take on Superior High School, beginning at 4 p.m., but the Spartans’ bus broke down along the way, delaying the match by those 45 minutes.

Even so, Hibbing played dominant tennis, defeating Superior 7-0 Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

The Bluejackets had already warmed up when the got the news that the Spartans would be late.

“I think it bothered me and parents more than the girls,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “Those things happen. We got all ready, and it seemed like we should get ready again.

“They (Superior) were a little rushed when they got here. They wanted to start a little quicker, so it probably hurt them more than it hurt us.”

Not even having to warmup again was detrimental to the Bluejackets.

“That’s OK because you’re trying to find out what your opponent can hit,” Conda said. “A big part of the warm up is knowing what your opponent can do. You learn a lot about them in four or five shots.

“It didn’t hurt us.”

It sure didn’t hurt Hibbing doubles teams.

Abigail Sullivan and Opal Valeri would beat Greta Clark and Mattie Schilling 6-0, 6-1; Heidi Rasch and Kenedi Koland beat Izzy Curtis and Lauren Gunderson 6-1, 6-1; and Bella Jaynes and Erin McCormick downed Kaelyn Thimm and Serena Thralow 6-4, 6-2.

“It was nice to see the doubles control the matches,” Conda said. “Abigail, at one, clearly controlled that match. I was impressed with Kenedi stepping back in the lineup. She was with Heidi, and they didn’t miss many balls.

“That was nice to see.”

Koland was injured just four matches into the season.

Fortunately, the injury was as severe as everyone thought it was going to be.

“It looked bad at first,” Conda said. “We’re fortunate that she’s back again. She makes us two points stronger by getting her back in the lineup. That’s nice to see.”

In singles, Mercedes Furin beat Sydney Friedich 7-5, 2-6, 10-4; Claire Rewertz beat

Lexi Johnson 6-1, 6-2; Bella Vincent downed Annika Nokoi 6-0, 6-0; and Aune Boben bllitzed Brynn Peterson 6-0, 6-0.

Hibbing 7, Superior 0

Singles: No. 1 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Sydney Friedrich, 7-5, 2-6, 10-4; No. 2 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Lexi Johnson, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Annika Nokoi, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Aune Boben, H, def. Brynn Peterson, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Opan Valeri, H, def. Greta Clark-Mattie Schilling, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Heidi Rasch-Kenedi Koland, H, def. Izzy Curtis-Lauren Gunderson, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Bella Jaynes-Erin McCormick, H, def. Kaelyn Thimm-Serena Thralow, 6-4, 6-2.

Boys Soccer

Hermantown 3

Hibbing/Chisholm 0

HERMANTOWN – Drew Forer had 19 saves, but the Hawks were able to defeat the Bluejackets at home Tuesday.

The Hawks scored at 13:30 with a goal by Thomas Flannigan.

At 17:40, Wylee Aro, then at the 26th minute, Vincent Trock found the back of the net.

“We had a good second half, but we had some penalties in the first half that led to goals,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jen Forer said. “They were free kicks.

“We have to put together a complete game, and finish when we have opportunities.”

