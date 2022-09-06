Read full article on original website
Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, died on Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, with her family by her side. Joan was born on October 17, 1942 in Forestport, the daughter of the late Herman Lawrence and Emma Jean (Mathill) Wood. She attended rural school at Gouldtown. She married William Edward Darling, Sr. on October 24, 1959 in Lyons Falls. Bill died on December 9, 1989.
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
John C. Reynolds, 70, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John C. Reynolds, 70, of Hopson Road, died peacefully Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1952, in Massena, New York to the late Charles & Dorothy (Tyo) Reynolds. He graduated from Massena High School. He was married to Rande Ashley for 25 years, the marriage ended in divorce. John was employed by Alcoa where he worked for 27 years retiring in 2000. He enjoyed the outdoors, which included hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed taking care of his cat Socks. He was a member of the Son of AMVETS Post #4 in Massena.
Carol J. Dumas, 85, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol J. Dumas, 85, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away September 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and staff at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2016. The family would like to thank the first floor staff at Summit Village for their compassionate care of our mother for all these years and especially those who attended to her in her final hours. You all made her feel safe and cared for, which gave her family peace of mind. We will forever be grateful .
Run for Recovery takes place in Watertown Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown athletes hit the ground running for a good cause. It’s called Run For Recovery. An annual 5K, or 10K depending on the runners’ preference, that raises money to help those that have been impacted by addiction. Things kicked off at the Alex...
Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, a longtime resident of Washington Street, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 8, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness. Marilyn was born in Watertown on October 16, 1935, the daughter of the late Lewellyn John “Jack” and...
Evans Mills celebrating 100th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills is gearing up for its centennial celebration. On Saturday, the village marks 100 years since it formally became a village in 1922. The Friends of Evans Mills has been planning a craft fair, bringing in vendors and organizing a parade to celebrate the village’s heritage.
Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams, NY, passed away September 7, 2022 at the Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY,where he had been a resident since July 30th. Born on May 18, 1954, in Watertown, NY, son of Edwin and Shirley (Gilbo)...
Harrisville woman celebrates 99th Birthday!
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A very special birthday was celebrated today in the North Country. With a tiara on her head, and a birthday sash, Betty Jackson of Harrisville celebrated her 99th birthday Saturday with her closest friends and family. Balloons, a cake, and even a performance by the...
Gary H. Peters, 63, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gary H. Peters, 63, a resident of 3 Sports Ave, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in the Crary Mills cemetery following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Mr. Peters passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
John C. Jones, 95, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Jones, 95, Watertown, retired City of Watertown Electrical department employee, passed away Saturday September 3rd at the Samaritan Medical Center.Mr. Jones owned and operated the Brown Shanty on Mill St. for several years. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Services...
9/11 remembered at Clarkson University
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The events that took place on September 11th, 2001 are seared into the minds of many who remember that day. At Clarkson University, members of the community and the ROTC paid their respects to those that fell that day. While many know where they were...
Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lanpher Street, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie; five children, Melissa and Steven Griffin of Lyonsdale; Cory Morrison and his companion, Debbie VanAlstine of Castorland; Crystal and Scott LaVancha of Croghan; Angel Ostrum of Copenhagen; and Timothy Gydesen and his companion Krista Paquin of LaFargeville; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Gydesen of Glenfield; eighteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers, Lorraine Bennett Gydesen of Seattle, Washington; Theresa and Gary Hoffman of Port Leyden; Debbie and Gregory Stiff of Seattle, Washington; Jeanette and Mike Raymond of Glenfield; James Gydesen of Boonville; Nelson Gydesen of Champion; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Amy Marolf of Glenfield; Jeffrey Marolf of Lowville; Jamie and Brenda Marolf of Croghan; Sandra Leviker of Lowville; Wendy Marolf and her companion, Kathy of West Virginia; Jill and Jim Tabolt of Lowville; Andrea and Brian Yousey of Croghan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, David Gydesen; a brother, Tommy Gydesen; a sister, Frances Yost; a brother-in-law, Randy Marolf; and his father and mother-in-law, Vernon and Beverly Marolf.
Edward F. Lampson, 74, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Edward F. Lampson, 74, of State Route 126, passed away at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Cooperstown, NY on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Yvonne Lampson; four children, Kimberly Lampson of Castorland; Kristina Hughes and...
Revolutionary War heroes honored at Plessis cemetery
PLESSIS, New York (WWNY) - Several Revolutionary War soldiers are buried in Plessis Brookside Cemetery. And thanks to a new sign by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, passers-by can finally learn four of their names. This weekend, the Sons of the American Revolution and Masonic War Veterans held a joint...
Sandra June Williams, 64, formerly of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sandra June Williams, 64, of Dewey Road, Rome, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, surrounded by her family at Rome Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her siblings, Lorraine D. Smith of Utica, Marlene Spencer of Lowville, Rosemary and Dennis Sweredoski...
James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar, 21, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar, 21, of Dexter, NY, passed away on September 5, 2022 at University Hospital in Syracuse, NY, from injuries sustained from an atv accident in Lewis County. He was born on December 11, 2000 in Watertown, NY, son of Melody L. Jobson...
Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, age 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00PM at Mallettsville Bridge. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Dr. Suess’ estate puts an end to Sacket’s Whooville in the Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Christmas tradition in Sackets Harbor has been ordered to end. A lawyer for the Dr. Seuss estate slapped the village with a cease and desist letter, putting an end to its Whooville in the Harbor tradition. Whoville is the town in Dr. Seuss’...
John W. Cassoni, 57, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - John W. Cassoni, 57, of Lexington Ave, Antwerp died Wednesday morning, September 7,2022 after being stricken at his home. John was born on September 28,1964 in Watertown, the son of the late John P. and Kathryn A. (Kempney) Cassoni. He attended Carthage schools. He married the former Jennifer A. David on August 30,2008 in Thompson Park in Watertown. John worked construction and painting for several companies in the North Country. His last employment was with Denny’s Restaurant in Watertown.
