Virginia, MN

Virginia Pickleball Club fundraiser set for Sept. 18

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA — The Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club will be holding a Pickleball Open House Fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1-5 p.m.

Club manager Dave Gunderson says the opportunity for the fundraiser arose after an anonymous donor offered to match up to $5,000 in funds for the club.

“It was a really generous offer that we received,” Gunderson said. “It’s a pickleball player that is making this offer to us and hopefully he’ll want to step forward at some point but we’d like to raise as much money as we can to match that and raise funds for the club.

Gunderson said any funds raised will go towards the purchase of new pickleball nets and balls, with any funds past those necessary going towards a remodel project looking to get off the ground in the clubhouse lobby.

“We’re looking for ways to help the club and new nets and balls are the No. 1 thing for us right now. We’d like to bring the lobby up to snuff as well so we can be better hosts for whoever comes here in the future.”

The event starts at 1 p.m. and will feature music from Pat Surface and Justin Champa from 1-1:30 p.m. and from 4-5 p.m. Players from all skill levels can enjoy pickleball from 1:30-4 p.m.

“We look forward to having Pat and Justin play for us,” Gunderson said. “Pat’s very popular up in the Ely and throughout Florida and Justin is one of our best players at the club and he’ll be singing as well. We are very thankful for Pat and Justin’s sharing their talents to do this for us. It’s looking to be a nice open house with some good camaraderie and friendship and hopefully we can raise some money as well.”

The club will provide food and beverages for those in attendance starting at 4 p.m. The cost to attend is $25 with additional donations being accepted at the event.

“The price is a little higher than we normally go but we’re hopeful people understand the great opportunity we have to raise money for the club.”

Those with questions can contact Gunderson at the club at 218-742-3429 or online at virginiaindoortennisandpickleball.com.

Virginia, MN
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

