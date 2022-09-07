ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

gettysburgian.com

Campus Safety Notifies Student Body of Aggravated Assault Early Saturday

Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz send out a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon alerting the community of an aggravated assault that impacted a member of the campus community on the 300 block of Carlisle Street early Saturday morning. Both Gettysburg Police and Campus Safety responded to the situation. Campus...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

PA Health Dept. moves to S. Franklin St.

The PA Health Dept. has opened at 225 S. Franklin St., Suite 2, in Gettysburg. For more information call 1-877-PAHEALTH (1-877-724-3258) or visit the website at www.health.pa.gov. The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers the following services:. Immunizations for uninsured and underinsured adults. Immunizations for children birth through 18 years of...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Adams County Commissioners Proclaim Suicide Prevention Month, Hispanic Month, and the Heritage Festival

The Adams County Commissioners addressed a serious problem for county residents today as they proclaimed September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Month. Healthy Adams County Executive Director Kathy Gaskin said that in the past the focus had been on youth, but that there now was a greater need for focus on middle-aged males, who are more likely to be victims of suicide by gunshot. Gaskin said the best way to help someone who may be suicidal is to act.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Judge decides whether Manheim Township girl accused of killing sister will stay in juvenile facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Lancaster County teenager accused of killing her sister can remain at a juvenile facility for now. Claire Miller, 16, was in court Friday morning. Her attorney argued to keep her at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, where she is receiving mental health treatment and he can see her more often, which helps with communication.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood

A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fight at Cumberland County park, shots fired

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Shots were fired as a fight broke out at a playground on Wednesday at a Cumberland County playground. The Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a call for "shots fired" at the Highland Park Playground along the 1300 block of Chatham Road at 4:31 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County grandmother sentenced for husband’s killing

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Virginia Hayden, the York County grandmother accused of killing her husband and collecting his Social Security income, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled “Nolo Contendere” to murder of the third degree and tampering with public...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man randomly stabbed woman in Walmart: Police

Springettsbury Township Police said that a 30-year-old man randomly stabbed a woman in the checkout area in a York County Walmart store on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the store at 2801 E. Market St. in Springettsbury Township for a stabbing at 2:08 p.m. Jerod Coty was taken into custody...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

