This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
gettysburgian.com
Campus Safety Notifies Student Body of Aggravated Assault Early Saturday
Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz send out a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon alerting the community of an aggravated assault that impacted a member of the campus community on the 300 block of Carlisle Street early Saturday morning. Both Gettysburg Police and Campus Safety responded to the situation. Campus...
Adults should be held accountable for the abhorrent behavior in Middletown | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown Area School District’s board has taken strong action in response to violent hazing incidents with the high school football team recorded on videos and spread throughout social media. They are to be commended for doing so. At its last meeting, the board announced it will expel seven...
PA Health Dept. moves to S. Franklin St.
The PA Health Dept. has opened at 225 S. Franklin St., Suite 2, in Gettysburg. For more information call 1-877-PAHEALTH (1-877-724-3258) or visit the website at www.health.pa.gov. The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers the following services:. Immunizations for uninsured and underinsured adults. Immunizations for children birth through 18 years of...
State Police investigating armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Lancaster County. Gheorghe Roland, 30, of Florida, has been identified as the driver of a white/silver BMW involved in a robbery on the Unit Block of Lancaster Avenue in Bart Township. Authorities say also in the BMW...
abc27.com
Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
Cumberland Planning Commission recommends rejecting new apartment complex
Over 40 concerned citizens attended last night’s Cumberland Township Planning Commission Meeting. The evening’s topic was a consideration of “The Residence at Willoughby Run”, a proposed 112 apartment unit on 14.5 acres at the corner of Chambersburg Road and Country Club Lane. The site is controversial...
Adams County Commissioners Proclaim Suicide Prevention Month, Hispanic Month, and the Heritage Festival
The Adams County Commissioners addressed a serious problem for county residents today as they proclaimed September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Month. Healthy Adams County Executive Director Kathy Gaskin said that in the past the focus had been on youth, but that there now was a greater need for focus on middle-aged males, who are more likely to be victims of suicide by gunshot. Gaskin said the best way to help someone who may be suicidal is to act.
WGAL
Judge decides whether Manheim Township girl accused of killing sister will stay in juvenile facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Lancaster County teenager accused of killing her sister can remain at a juvenile facility for now. Claire Miller, 16, was in court Friday morning. Her attorney argued to keep her at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, where she is receiving mental health treatment and he can see her more often, which helps with communication.
Pa. State Police sued over fatal shooting of Dauphin County man
The estate of a man killed in Dauphin County last year is suing the Pennsylvania State Police, asserting wrongful death claims against the agency and the trooper who shot him. Glenn William Custer, 59, was shot during a confrontation with police on the evening of Oct. 31, 2021. Police were...
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
WGAL
Fight at Cumberland County park, shots fired
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Shots were fired as a fight broke out at a playground on Wednesday at a Cumberland County playground. The Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a call for "shots fired" at the Highland Park Playground along the 1300 block of Chatham Road at 4:31 p.m.
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m. According to police reports, the crash involved one car...
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
Hanover Borough Council moves to address issue of 'junked' or abandoned vehicles store on borough properties
HANOVER, Pa. — The Hanover Borough Council announced this week that it has approved an amendment to an ordinance regarding the storage of abandoned or junked vehicles on borough properties. The amendment to Ordinance No. 2328 "addresses a growing concern whereby abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on...
abc27.com
York County grandmother sentenced for husband’s killing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Virginia Hayden, the York County grandmother accused of killing her husband and collecting his Social Security income, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled “Nolo Contendere” to murder of the third degree and tampering with public...
A Chambersburg church wants members to bring their political differences to the service
Despite differences in their opinions, members are still able to pray together afterward. Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public.
Man randomly stabbed woman in Walmart: Police
Springettsbury Township Police said that a 30-year-old man randomly stabbed a woman in the checkout area in a York County Walmart store on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the store at 2801 E. Market St. in Springettsbury Township for a stabbing at 2:08 p.m. Jerod Coty was taken into custody...
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
WGAL
Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
