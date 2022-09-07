The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. A Denver woman died after falling 900 feet while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains on Saturday. Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, authorities received a call from a man who said he and a hiking party saw the woman hiking alone on Capital Peak, which is about 14 miles west of Aspen. The woman fell when a rock she was attempting to grab onto gave way. The sheriff’s office contacted Mountain Rescue Aspen after being notified. The witness of the accident was able to provide the rescue group with the exact location of the woman’s body. The woman’s body was found and transferred to the Pitkin County coroner.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO