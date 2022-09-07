Read full article on original website
4-car crash closes intersection on south side of Pueblo Saturday morning
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard is closed Saturday morning due to a serious four-car crash, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police had the intersection closed for several hours. It was reopened around 2:30 P.M. https://twitter.com/PuebloPolice1/status/1568644469381124097 Officials asked people to please avoid the area. The post 4-car crash closes intersection on south side of Pueblo Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
One dead, three seriously injured in Pueblo crash
UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 2:07 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and three are seriously injured following the crash Saturday morning that involved four cars at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. The intersection was closed for close to three hours but has since reopened. PPD said speed, alcohol, and drugs are […]
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
Speed & alcohol considered factors in fatal crash
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the Coroner identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South […]
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
State Patrol needs your help locating Fremont hit and run driver
CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a crash that damaged a critical water supply of a Fremont County resident. The damaged water supply was critical for the resident’s pasture and garden, CSP said. CSP originally responded just before 9 a.m. […]
A Denver woman died after falling 900 feet while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. A Denver woman died after falling 900 feet while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains on Saturday. Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, authorities received a call from a man who said he and a hiking party saw the woman hiking alone on Capital Peak, which is about 14 miles west of Aspen. The woman fell when a rock she was attempting to grab onto gave way. The sheriff’s office contacted Mountain Rescue Aspen after being notified. The witness of the accident was able to provide the rescue group with the exact location of the woman’s body. The woman’s body was found and transferred to the Pitkin County coroner.
Highway 50 Fatality Claims 20-Year-Old Texas Man
A Texas man is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 50 yesterday between Howard and Swissvale. Just after 6am yesterday, the Colorado State Patrol was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near Mile Marker 236 in Fremont County. Upon arrival, first responders determined that the vehicle, originally westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road where it collided with the end of a guardrail. The guardrail pierced the front of the vehicle, traveling through the engine compartment and firewall where it collided with the driver.
One dead after big fall in Colorado mountains
According to a representative from Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, a climber died on Wednesday after falling several hundred feet during a descent from Blanca Peak. He was climbing the standard route up Blanca Peak from Lake Como Road. UPDATE: As more information has been released regarding this accident, this...
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County. CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
Sentencing for ex-Colorado Springs contractor recorded destroying customer’s shower postponed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sentencing date for a former Colorado Springs contractor caught on camera taking a sledgehammer to a customer's shower has been moved back a month. This postponement was due to his current attorney not showing up in court Thursday. In September 2021, customer Amber Trucke...
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
WATCH: Thieves carry ATM out of Pueblo business
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for information regarding the burglary of a Pueblo business on Thursday. According to PPD, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, officers responded to Graham’s Grill on Jerry Murphy Road regarding a burglary alarm. When officers arrived, they found the door to the restaurant had […]
Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves
It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
Cañon City teen found safe
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/8/2022 9:03 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — Jae has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Teen missing from Cañon City THURSDAY 9/8/2022 6:14 p.m. CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Iyah “Jae” Hassan was last seen at 4:15 p.m. near Sol Vista on South 9th […]
