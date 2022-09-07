“Hockeyland” premieres Friday

HIBBING — Back in February, Director Tommy Haines of Northland Films, had a small screening of his new movie “Hockeyland.”

On Sept. 9, and Sept. 16, the film about hockey life in northern Minnesota will be released in 100-plus theaters across the country, including 55-plus theaters across Minnesota, including Hibbing, Virginia and Hermantown, among others.

It’s a much bigger release than in February.

“Those were special small releases for the communities,” Haines said. “We filmed in a couple of towns (Eveleth and Hermantown). We wanted to show the Hermantown and Eveleth families what we had.

“This release is in 125 theaters and growing.”

Haines will never be able to repay the two featured players, Will Troutwine and Blake Biondi, and their families that he followed, to get the film accomplished.

“Those are the most stressful times for the families you stay with for over a year,” Haines said. “It takes trust to let that camera crew into a teenager's leif. They had to have faith and trust.

“There’s a comfort level about how we portray them. It turned out great. I’m glad we went through that. I’ll be forever indebted to these families. It can’t be easy.”

It took 100s of hours to follow those families around.

“We went through their post-school regimen, hockey practice, dinner and afterward,” Haines said. “They were long days and the sun went down early. There were some dark days cruising around in pickup trucks.

“As a 40-year-old, it was nerve racking. I survived it, and I’m stronger for it. I’m happy to have this portrayal of Minnesota hockey. I’m glad I went through that. It turned out great.”

The film had its premiere in New York, then Haines went into negotiations with Greenwich Entertainment, which is a film distributor.

“They look for slots to show the movie,” Haines said. “We didn’t want it to run in the middle of the summer. We thought September was a natural fit. You get excited for hockey season, but it’s not quite there yet.”

This is Haines’ fifth feature film, but he still gets the same anxious feeling waiting for it to premiere.

“It’s never easy waiting for the film to come out when it’s been in the can for over a year,” Haines said. “I understand the timing. We wanted to make sure that we were releasing it at the right time.

“For us, that’s now.”

Haines’ first hockey film, “Pond Hockey” wasn’t released in theaters. It was shown on PBS, This will be his first feature film released in theaters.

“It’ll be in 60 theaters, from Roseau to Red Wing and the Iron Range,” Haines said. “It’ll be beyond exciting to see how the hockey community responds to the film. This is the largest release we’ve had.

“This is the next level for us. It’s exciting for us.”

Even though Haines is a veteran director, he always gets a little nervous when a film comes out.

“What will people think about it?” Haines said. “I want to know the response of Minnesotans and what their feedback will be. I’m hoping it goes well, but I have mild anxiety for Minnesota to see it.”

On Sept. 10, JT Haines and Jeff Torrel will be at Cinema 6 in Mountain Iron.