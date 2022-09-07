With many struggling to find affordable homes, the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority helps community members access decent, safe, and affordable conditions. “The HRA has a few different programs here,” said Executive Director Jill Keppers. “We have our public housing program and our project based rental assistance program and our voucher program to help with rental housing in our community. We also have a couple of homeownership programs. One of them, through our rehab and real estate department, offers houses for sale at 0% interest and a contract for DEED. You have to be income qualified for those houses, and so if people are interested in learning more about that, they can contact the HRA and ask for their real estate department.”

