Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Jasen Wise steps down as Duluth Marshall boys hockey head coach

Duluth Marshall Athletic Director Kevin Snyder confirmed to WDIO Thursday that Jasen Wise has stepped down as head coach of their boy’s hockey team. Wise was hired in March of 2020. In his two seasons at the helm of the Hilltoppers they went 13-27-4 finishing in the first round of the section tournaments.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Two Harbors tops Hibbing Saturday

The Two Harbors girl's soccer team took on Hibbing Saturday at Egerdahl Field in Proctor. The Agates scored four first half goals, winning by the final of 4-0.
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Prep Volleyball: Hermantown, Grand Rapids stay undefeated, Superior wins at home

In prep volleyball action on Thursday Hermantown and Grand Rapids picked up wins to stay undefeated, while Superior earned their first win. Hermantown topped Proctor 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-18) at home to improve to 5-0 under first year head coach Jessica Williams. Leading the Hawks was Emilie Rish with 14 digs and Elle Jokinen with 16 kills. The Rails were led by Ella Walker with 15 kills and Hope Carlson tallying nine digs.
HERMANTOWN, MN
WDIO-TV

Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house

Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
WDIO-TV

“Hockeyland” director and star talk about movie premiere

All the way from Hockeyland, star Blake Biondi and director Tommy Haines, stopped by the Lift on the way to their Friday premiere. The documentary is being called the Friday Night Lights of hockey. Hockeyland is a documentary that follows the story of the big Minnesota Rivalry between Northland teams,...
EVELETH, MN
WDIO-TV

Black magic is on display for all

Creating space when space is provided, is what several black high school students did at the Tweed Museum, letting their creative ideas run freely on the canvas. “This space designated for black art came about through the creative genius of Anja Chávez, who is the former director of the Tweed Museum and other tweed supporters, through a generous grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. Ms. Chávez contacted two prominent and local Duluth artists, Carla Hamilton and Moira Villiard; here to begin a community conversation on what this art space could be,” said Community Coordinator for Community Events, Christina Trok.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Making Duluth housing more affordable

With many struggling to find affordable homes, the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority helps community members access decent, safe, and affordable conditions. “The HRA has a few different programs here,” said Executive Director Jill Keppers. “We have our public housing program and our project based rental assistance program and our voucher program to help with rental housing in our community. We also have a couple of homeownership programs. One of them, through our rehab and real estate department, offers houses for sale at 0% interest and a contract for DEED. You have to be income qualified for those houses, and so if people are interested in learning more about that, they can contact the HRA and ask for their real estate department.”
DULUTH, MN

