'School officials violate - and continue to violate - state law:' DOE says Duval County Schools still under-reporting crime

Libertarian candidate for Florida Governor Hector Roos and his running mate for Lt. Governor Pastor Jerry “Tub” Rorabaugh of Jacksonville are prepared to challenge Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race this year. They will appear on the ballot throughout the state as the Libertarian alternative for Florida Governor and Lt. Governor in the November 8th election. The campaign pointed out opinion polls are showing a decline in support for incumbent Governor DeSantis as dramatic increases in property insurance, taxes and inflation are impacting Floridians.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO