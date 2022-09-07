'School officials violate - and continue to violate - state law:' DOE says Duval County Schools still under-reporting crime

Read full article on original website
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Man who pleaded guilty to murder now suing Clay County Sheriff’s Office for alleged violation of civil rights
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Travis Roe is suing the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He's also currently behind bars in connection to the murder of a man who was found beaten to death near the Clay County and Putnam County line. Roe says CCSO violated his civil rights when he...
First Coast News
Jacksonville brothers face child exploitation charges, could spend decades in jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville brothers Jonathan William Brown, 25, and Joshua Thomas Brown, 27, have been indicted in two separate incidents involving possession of child sexual abuse files. Jonathan Brown was charged with possession and receipt of these files, with Joshua was charged with possession. The files Joshua Brown...
Jacksonville officer arrested for grand theft, official misconduct
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer has been arrested after he was supposed to be providing security for a company and not showing up. Undersheriff Nick Burgos said on August 18, probable cause was established that Donzalo Solomon was charging a company to provide security services, but was not where he was supposed to be.
Pedestrian involved crash in Duval County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway patrol state that Friday night at approximately 10 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard, just north of Hicks Road, in the center traffic lane at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross the southbound traffic lanes. The pedestrian is reported to have walked directly into the path of the moving vehicle.
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Beach police arrest school safety officer accused of inappropriately touching teen
A now-former school safety officer accused of inappropriately touching a teenager was arrested Tuesday by the Atlantic Beach Police Department on multiple charges, according to authorities. Shaun Lorenzo Golphin, 42, was booked into the Duval County jail on one felony count of lewd and lascivious battery — encouraging or enticing...
JSO: Deadly shooting off Alderman Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Friday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO officers located a male in his late...
westorlandonews.com
Libertarians Challenge Ron DeSantis in Florida Governor’s Race
Libertarian candidate for Florida Governor Hector Roos and his running mate for Lt. Governor Pastor Jerry “Tub” Rorabaugh of Jacksonville are prepared to challenge Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race this year. They will appear on the ballot throughout the state as the Libertarian alternative for Florida Governor and Lt. Governor in the November 8th election. The campaign pointed out opinion polls are showing a decline in support for incumbent Governor DeSantis as dramatic increases in property insurance, taxes and inflation are impacting Floridians.
JSO projects increased revenues by taking over monitoring services, but could cost taxpayers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO expects to take in $1.4 million dollars more in revenue by fully taking over ankle monitoring systems in Duval County, but there are concerns the proposal could actually cost taxpayers. Josh Cockrell is co-owner of Reliable Monitoring Solutions. The company has been one of the...
Death penalty resentencing starts next week for convicted Jacksonville murderer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Jennifer Embry in Jacksonville will be resentenced next week without a new trial. James Belcher was convicted and sentenced to death in February 1999. The guilty verdict was unanimous, but the death penalty verdict was 9-3, documents show.
News4Jax.com
Palatka Police Department investigation uncovers new details in deadly shooting
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Friday night said detectives continue their investigation into a shooting outside Vick’s Supper Club, renewing its push for anyone with information to come forward. Previously, News4JAX reported that a family identified one person killed as Dontae Diaz Sr., a father...
islandernews.com
Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
News4Jax.com
Affordable housing: Candidates for Jacksonville mayor say how they would address key issue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Affordable housing is expected to be one of the key issues on the minds of voters when they head to the polls to cast their ballots for Jacksonville’s next mayor in 2023. In a News4JAX survey published on Thursday, more than 19% percent of the...
Neighbors have concerns about trash, debris on the Buckman Bridge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — We had our First Coast News crew on the Buckman Bridge Friday checking out reports of trash on the sides of the road. First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the debris, and they said the contractor for this project typically performs litter removal in a four to six-week cycle.
Police give update regarding deadly shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club, still looking for tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story) The Palatka Police Department has released additional information about a shooting that took place last weekend at Vick’s Supper Club. Officer say they are continuing to investigate the shooting that took place at the nightclub...
Lawsuit filed by Florida LGBTQ+ groups challenges rule denying Medicaid coverage to transgender people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, LGBTQ+ and health advocacy groups filed a lawsuit challenging the states rule that denying Medicaid coverage for transgender people. Some of the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit said they feel discriminated against and felt the need to take action. “Based on my medical provider's...
Woman left disabled in fatal shooting at high school football game is suing DCPS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A teen left permanently disabled in a fatal shooting at a Raines High School Football game in 2018 is suing Duval County Public Schools and its former police chief, claiming the district failed to prevent the violence by neglecting to report crime on campuses. >>> STREAM...
palmcoastobserver.com
Inmate charged after attacking Detention Deputy
A 27-year-old Jacksonville man already behind bars at the Green Roof Inn for possessing a stolen vehicle in the City of Bunnell now faces more charges after spitting on and fighting a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Detention Deputy who was attempting to transfer him from one cell to another.
News4Jax.com
1 dead after shooting in Arlington, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in the Alderman Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a man shot on Alderman Road, just north of Arlington Expressway. JSO said they found a man with at least...
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
First Coast News
