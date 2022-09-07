ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Recap: Cheyenne Floyd Narrowly Survives A Shooting

By Chris Rogers
 4 days ago
Image Credit: MTV

Leah Messer, Catelynn Lowell and Ashley Jones were missing from the series premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but the other ladies had so much drama going on, that it didn’t really matter. After everyone (including Leah, Catelynn and Ashley) jumped on a quick video call together, the ladies divided up and went back to telling their solo stories. And for Cheyenne Floyd, that meant reliving a traumatic experience she and her family recently had to live through. Apparently, when she and fiance Zach Davis were in the car with their two kids, she noticed a green beam of light on his face. And when they eventually found the source of the light (a gun), they realized that someone they knew was trying to kill them. 13 bullets were fired at them, but fortunately, no one was injured. The police couldn’t believe that they survived, and Cheyenne spent most of the hour crying over the incident. She’s happy that she and her family survived, but she’s angry that they had to deal with such a terrifying situation.

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood celebrated her daughter, Leah‘s, thirteenth birthday. Unlike last year, Leah decided to invite Amber to her intimate dinner party, and the night even ended with a hug, so Amber was really happy about that. She said that she and Leah are really close to being where they should be with each other, following their fallout, and Leah seemed pleased with the progress they’ve made as well.

Later, Jade Cline told on-again/off-again boyfriend Sean that she wants to get engaged for the third time. But this time around, she wants to be able to pick out the ring. She said the proposal can be a surprise, but the ring better be what she wants. Jade also met up with Briana DeJesus, who was celebrating winning her lawsuit against Kailyn Lowry. Briana wanted to throw a party, so she invited Jade and Jenelle Evans, who made a super brief appearance at the end of this week’s episode. The party will go down next week, so we’re interested to see how that plays out.

Finally, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney had Bentley babysit Jayde and Maverick while they went on a kid-free dinner date (in their garage), but with secret cameras around the house, they rushed home when the kids acted out. Poor Bentley probably won’t be babysitting again anytime soon.

Want more? New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.

