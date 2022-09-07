ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Cardinals look to snap five-game skid

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

HIBBING — The Minnesota North-Hibbing volleyball team is on a five-game skid, and the Cardinals would like to break it.

Hibbing gets that chance today when it hosts Minnesota North-Rainy River in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.

The Cardinals last loss was to Trinity Bible College, but there were some mitigating circumstances.

“It wasn’t great, but we were missing an outside hitter,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “That threw us off a little bit. We weren’t able to focus on the things on our side of the net.”

That changes against the Voyageurs as Hibbing will have a full complement of players.

“We’ll be back to our normal rotation,” Palmer said. “That will be helpful. We don’t have to worry about who’s where. We can focus on making good passes, and hopefully, trying to put the ball away.”

Palmer said she hasn’t seen much on Rainy River, but Coach Mel Millerbernd has retired, so there’s a new coach in town.

“They’ve played two games, and lost to Trinity Bible the day after we did,” Palmer said. “They’ve also lost to Vermilion. I think they’ve got a little bit of height. It looks like they have a few girls who are about 5-feet-10-inches or 6-0.

“Beyond that, they didn’t look like they had too many sophomores that came back. I think it’s going to be a brand-new squad for them. The coach is new, so it could be a little bit of a different system for them.

“That’s what I’m expecting.”

Palmer said her team has been preparing for Rainy River just like any-other match, even though she’s not sure what to expect from the Voyageurs.

“We watched a little film, and we’re going to try and pick apart their defense, in some spots,” Palmer said. “We’re a new squad. They’re a new squad. Without Mel, if they’re running the same system, we’re not sure.

“I’m sure there will be some differences. We’ll try to focus on what we can do on our side of the net, then we’ll make adjustments during the match.”

