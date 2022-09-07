Man dressed as ‘Michael Myers’ spotted at Florida beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — You don’t see this every day.

A beachgoer spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween” at a beach in Panama City over the Labor Day weekend.

Todd Easter said he was visiting the beach early Sunday when he spotted the iconic character on the beach.

Easter said that the guy wasn’t bothering anyone and that “he seemed approachable and was not causing any problems.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.