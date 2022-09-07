ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Man dressed as ‘Michael Myers’ spotted at Florida beach

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4xBO_0hkl1Lcm00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — You don’t see this every day.

A beachgoer spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween” at a beach in Panama City over the Labor Day weekend.

Todd Easter said he was visiting the beach early Sunday when he spotted the iconic character on the beach.

Easter said that the guy wasn’t bothering anyone and that “he seemed approachable and was not causing any problems.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getthecoast.com

‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

One injured in PCB motorcycle accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle accident on Middle Beach Road Saturday night. Police said the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Panama City Beach man, was trying to turn west onto Middle Beach Road. He reportedly ran into the back of a truck also heading west on Middle Beach. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City, FL
Sports
City
Panama City, FL
State
Florida State
WMBB

Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Dothan murder suspect caught in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man suspected of murder in Dothan was caught in Bay County Wednesday night. The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year old Mekhi Telfair this afternoon in Callaway, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release. The Task Force received a tip that Telfair was located at an […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is injured after a traffic accident on Front Beach Road. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Cauley Avenue. We’re told a man was injured after being hit by...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Labor Day Weekend#Easter#Nexstar Media Inc
WCTV

Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A city of Chipley employee wound up in the hospital and his work truck wound up in the Chipola River after a crash early Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was driving westbound on County Road 162 when it drifted to the right and brushed the guardrail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a boy, 4, fell from the 11th-floor balcony onto the third-floor recreational floor. Officials said the boy fell around 4:30 A.M. on Saturday and was found around 7 A.M. by someone going to the gym. Talamantez said that the boy and his family were visiting from Georgia. Detectives interviewed several people, including the family of the child. Officers are continuing to investigate how and why the child fell from the balcony.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Bay County Correctional Facility facing correctional officer shortage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s prisons are dealing with a corrections officer crisis, they’re aren’t enough of them. The Bay County Correctional Facility is offering incentives to fill its open positions. “It is not just exclusive to the Bay Correctional Facility,” Warden Jesse Williams said. “The field of corrections nationwide has been dealing with […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

One dead in Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Tuesday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach condominium catches fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach landmark caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach Road and Highway 79. Around 12:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Fire Rescue got a call about a fire alarm going off at the Aquavista Condominiums. “We were […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCBPD: Body of Panama City Beach woman found

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a Panama City Beach woman was found early Tuesday morning, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said it’s too early to say what happened to the woman. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

New dome inflates at Port Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Port Authority officials inflated the membrane of their new dome Tuesday morning. The dome is 105 feet tall and costs $16.4 million and can store 20,000 tons. It’s part of the Port Infrastructure Expansion Project. “The dome has advantages,” Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said. “It […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Woman identified in Panama City Beach death investigation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman who was found dead early Tuesday morning has been identified but the cause of her death remains unknown, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the 17000 block […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WFLA

WFLA

92K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy