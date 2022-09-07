Read full article on original website
Homer
4d ago
Case solved!!! That will help Milwaukee’s dismal case closure statistics.
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
CBS 58
As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
CBS 58
Police investigate 27-year-old man shot and killed overnight near 21st & Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 9 near 21st and Vliet Streets. The victim is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hilton Milwaukee shooting, attempted robbery case dismissed
MILWAUKEE - The case against two Milwaukee men accused in a shooting and attempted robbery at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center was dismissed without prejudice Tuesday, Sept. 6. Eric Burrell and Muse Mohamed, both 21, were charged after the incident on June 28, 2021. Mohamed had been charged with attempted...
One man killed in shooting near 21st and Cherry
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night.
Milwaukee Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.
FBI needs your help finding info after cop shoots Milwaukee suspect to death
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) and FBI are requesting the public's help gathering any media documenting an incident in which an officer shot and killed a man near Edison and Juneau.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31. Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.
Milwaukee Police looking for critical missing 10-year-old girl
Milwaukee Police are asking for help in looking for critical missing 10-year-old girl last seen near 48th and Center on Thursday night
3 injured after triple shooting near vacant Northridge Mall
Three people were injured after a triple shooting near the vacant Northridge Mall on Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.
CBS 58
Car crashes into apartment building, driver flees
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Milwaukee police say a car being pursued by the Milwaukee Police Department crashed into an apartment building near Burnham and Miller Park Way around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Sept. 9. Police say no injuries were reported and that the driver of the car...
Man killed in head-on crash near 95th and National in West Allis
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 24-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Surveillance of 68th and Fairview burglary suspect
Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a business near 68th and Fairview. (Courtesy: MPD)
WISN
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment after chase
MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Sept., 9 a vehicle fleeing from Milwaukee police crashed into a house near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street. Milwaukee police said the chase started in Milwaukee at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Friday at South 25 and West Maple Streets. Police said officers attempted to stop...
