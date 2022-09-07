ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Homer
4d ago

Case solved!!! That will help Milwaukee’s dismal case closure statistics.

CBS 58

As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hilton Milwaukee shooting, attempted robbery case dismissed

MILWAUKEE - The case against two Milwaukee men accused in a shooting and attempted robbery at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center was dismissed without prejudice Tuesday, Sept. 6. Eric Burrell and Muse Mohamed, both 21, were charged after the incident on June 28, 2021. Mohamed had been charged with attempted...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31. Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Car crashes into apartment building, driver flees

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Milwaukee police say a car being pursued by the Milwaukee Police Department crashed into an apartment building near Burnham and Miller Park Way around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Sept. 9. Police say no injuries were reported and that the driver of the car...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment after chase

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Sept., 9 a vehicle fleeing from Milwaukee police crashed into a house near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street. Milwaukee police said the chase started in Milwaukee at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Friday at South 25 and West Maple Streets. Police said officers attempted to stop...
MILWAUKEE, WI

