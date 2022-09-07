why are people still stupid enough to get on these rides??? so many incidences at all amusement parks AND state fairs. u figure after people lost their loved ones, they wouldn't get on anymore huge, dangerous rides. I even watched the ropes on the slingshot ride snap apart right before they were flung in the air. could u imagine what would happen if it broke while they were in the air?
I want to know full story on what happened to that innocent woman! It had to be bad for them to finally close ride down for ever
When I was young, I'd ride these roller coasters all day. I won't go it anymore. Something bad has such a large chance of happening. I'm older, 54 and afraid now.
