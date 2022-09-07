Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
KEVN
Main Street Square fountain has come to an end this season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With school back in session and summer coming to an end, the Main Street fountain was turned off. However, the recent spike in hot weather prompted the square to once again let the fountains flow. “We love coming here every day. Well not every day,...
Comments / 0