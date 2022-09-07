Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
UPDATE: WCSO identifies victim in homicide investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in what they now say is a homicide investigation. The WCSO stated they are actively working a homicide of Daquanna Bowden, 30. Daquanna was found in her father’s Payton Landing apartment located at 6099 Scottsville Road, according to authorities.
Man arrested for attempted murder after fleeing into bean field
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force made an arrest Sunday morning at 8 a.m. after spotting a man with outstanding warrants.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Report: Drug arrest leads to child wanton endangerment charge in Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is behind bars after he was arrested on drug-related charges while a child was present. On Wednesday, Cave City Police responded to the report of a possible break-in in progress on Marina Court. When they arrived on scene, officers made contact with a man who told officers someone broke in and was hiding in the attic.
wnky.com
WCSO investigating after 2 French Bulldogs allegedly stolen at gunpoint
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Police say they are investigating after two dogs were stolen in Bowling Green yesterday. On Thursday, Sept. 8 shortly before noon, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery that had happened on Sandalwood Drive off My. Olivet Road. According to authorities, three masked black males rushed a victim with handguns and an assault rifle while demanding the victim’s two dogs and money.
WBKO
WCSO investigating armed robbery case after 2 French Bulldogs stolen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning. Just before noon on Sept. 8, deputies responded to an armed robbery that had occurred on Sandalwood Drive off of Mt. Olivet Road. Police described the three suspects...
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested on meth trafficking charge
A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with meth trafficking Wednesday afternoon. According to jail records, Bryan B. Miller, age 34, was arrested and charged with trafficking in two or more grams of methamphetamine. Miller was arrested by Officer Heath Tarter with the Jamestown Police Department and lodged in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY
CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
wnky.com
KSP responds to fatal accident near Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is investigating a fatal collision just outside Cave City. KSP responded to the crash involving two vehicles on KY 90 as of around 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, one person has died as a result of the...
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged after police respond to fight call
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman has been charged after police responded to a fight. Courtney Jackson, was charged with resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and served a warrant for probation violation. On Wednesday, Glasgow police responded to a fight complaint on McKenna Street. Officers determined that Jackson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
k105.com
Driver escapes serious injury when dump truck overturns in Leitchfield
The driver escaped injury when a dump truck overturned in Leitchfield Friday morning. The Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 900 block of West White Oak Street (Hwy 62) at approximately 9:30 Friday morning. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they...
wnky.com
Collision between dump truck and train causes road closure in Park City
PARK CITY, Ky. – A road section is closed for an unknown amount of time after a CSX train and dump truck were involved in an injury accident Friday. Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management deputy director Marcus Thurman stated a dump truck was totaled at 11:10 a.m. this morning in an accident involving a train on State Quarry Road.
wcluradio.com
Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City
PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
k105.com
Trail cameras help capture person accused of damaging private property around Leitchfield
In early August, the Leitchfield Police Department began investigating multiple reports of damage to private property, including severe damage to fields and yards in and around the Leitchfield Aquatic Center, the ECTC campus near Wallace Avenue and the Grayson County High School/Lawler Elementary School campus. Early Saturday morning, with the...
Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage
The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested Sunday night
A Russell Springs man was arrested Sunday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 31-year-old Cecil D. Stacy was arrested and charged with speeding in a highway work zone and wanton endangerment first degree. Stacy was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just after...
WBKO
Horse Cave Adult Book Store closes after illegal activity, two deaths reported
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
wdrb.com
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
Comments / 0