wwnytv.com
Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, a longtime resident of Washington Street, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 8, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness. Marilyn was born in Watertown on October 16, 1935, the daughter of the late Lewellyn John “Jack” and...
wwnytv.com
John W. Cassoni, 57, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - John W. Cassoni, 57, of Lexington Ave, Antwerp died Wednesday morning, September 7,2022 after being stricken at his home. John was born on September 28,1964 in Watertown, the son of the late John P. and Kathryn A. (Kempney) Cassoni. He attended Carthage schools. He married the former Jennifer A. David on August 30,2008 in Thompson Park in Watertown. John worked construction and painting for several companies in the North Country. His last employment was with Denny’s Restaurant in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, age 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00PM at Mallettsville Bridge. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
wwnytv.com
Daniel M. Rice, 67, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel M. Rice, age 67, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fine, NY. A celebration of his life will follow at the Star Lake Community Center. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Sandra R. Davis, 77, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Services for Sandra R. Davis, 77, a resident of 118 West Higley Camp Road, Colton, will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Sandra is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles,...
wwnytv.com
Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton died at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 where he had been stricken ill. Joe was born October 16, 1946 in Potsdam, a son of the late Glenn and Marian (Scott) VanBrocklin. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton. Joe was a dairy farmer his entire life. He ran the family farm, Babbling Brook Farms for many years. Joe was an animal lover, no matter cats, dogs, cows, he loved them all. As long as he had a dollar in his pocket, any charity mailer that came he would donate, be it a veteran’s organization, cancer society or St. Jude’s to name a few.
wwnytv.com
6 homeless after fire damages house
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A couple and their four children are homeless after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County house. Volunteers from five departments responded to 1859 Route 420 in the town of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. Norfolk Fire Chief Richard Bump said volunteers were able to...
wwnytv.com
Joseph P. Collins Sr., of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Joseph P. Collins Sr. passed away on August 4, 2022 at his residence in the town of Potsdam. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, September 9th from 6-7 pm. Joseph is survived by a son Joseph P. Collins Jr (Jennifer) of Bombay, his daughters Sheena Trautman and Tracey Collins; his mother Ruth Collins; brother David Collins; a sister in law Arlene of Moosup, Ct, 10 grandchildren and 3 nieces. He’s predeceased by his father Walter Collins, his former wife Diane Collins(Lauer), brother Walter Collins, sister Patricia Collins and granddaughter Cloe. Mr. Joseph P. Collins Sr. was born on February 16, 1960 in Potsdam, NY to Walter and Ruth Friend Collins. He attended Potsdam Central Schools. He was married to Diane Lauer. Joe worked for years at North Country Collision until becoming disabled in 2005. He had lost both legs and battled lung cancer. Anyone who knew Joe, knew that he always did what he wanted, and his passing was on his own terms, peacefully in his sleep. He loved hunting and spending time at his camp in St. Regis Falls and he was a huge Nascar fan. Joe was a great man, and will be truly missed. Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Collins family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
wwnytv.com
Maureen S. LaShomb, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Maureen S. LaShomb are saddened by her unexpected passing on Tuesday September 6, 2022 while camping on Black Lake. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena at 64 Andrews Street. Family and friends...
wwnytv.com
Tall ship docks in Ogdensburg for first time in 10 years
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in a decade, a tall ship is docked in Ogdensburg. The Nao Trinidad is a historical replica of a 1500s Spanish ship. The original was commanded by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who used it to sail around the world. Thursday morning...
wwnytv.com
2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two Massena residents were arrested after police allegedly found a quantity of fentanyl in their possession. Massena police say they found 300 packets of fentanyl in the possession of 33-year-old Russell Dendler and 28-year-old Tiarose Stephenson after the vehicle they were in was pulled over during a traffic stop on Thursday.
wwnytv.com
Taking a farm-to-table approach to school lunches
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Last year, parents in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District said the school lunches were “lacking” and they posted pictures to prove it. It’s a new school year and a new school lunch program is getting high marks. You may remember last year...
wwnytv.com
Akwesasne basket weaver keeps tradition alive
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - It’s a craft woven in tradition. “Akwesasne is known for basket weavers,” Chill Baskets owner Carrie Hill said. “We have many of the greats come from here. And it’s just cool to be able to continue that.”. Hill has been weaving traditional black...
wwnytv.com
Indian River criticized over budget practices
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - A state audit says the Indian River Central School District has more in its savings account than it should have. The audit, released Friday by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, says that unless the district changes its ways, it will collect more taxes than it needs. In...
