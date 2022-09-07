Read full article on original website
Look: Roger Maris' Son Has A Message For Aaron Judge
With 55 home runs this season, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on pace to surpass the late-great Roger Maris' single-season home run mark of 61. But in the wake of comments Judge made about the home run record, Maris' son has a message for him. This week Judge...
Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute
It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge expected to break AL single-season HR record
Thus far, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offered by the club before the start of the 2022 MLB season and betting on himself seems like nothing short of a brilliant decision. As noted by ESPN stats, Judge began Friday leading the...
Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
‘I don’t want to be sitting at home in my 30s’: Braves closer Kenley Jansen reveals epic Mariano Rivera goal
It’s easy to forget now, but Kenley Jansen is one of the best closers of his generation. The Atlanta Braves pitcher made a name for himself in Los Angeles as one of the most feared relievers in the game. His trademark wind-up has terrorized the National League for many years as part of two different teams.
Joc Pederson’s blunt, 3-word reaction to MLB shift ban in 2023
There will be many new rules coming to MLB in the 2023 season. A pitch clock, banning of the shift and bigger bases will be introduced to help improve the game. San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is one of the many players happy to hear about the MLB shift ban.
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
J.D. Martinez thought he was next after Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez told Rob Bradford of Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” that he thought he was next to be dealt after Boston traded Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros at the deadline.
Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids
It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
Dodgers: Watch Hanser Alberto’s Teammates Lose it After His First Career Strikeout
In his record-breaking eighth pitching appearance of the season — the most by a position player in MLB history — Dodgers pitcher infielder Hanser Alberto did something special. After getting Padres’ First Baseman Josh Bell into a 1-2 count, Alberto brought the heat. He painted a 68 MPH...
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Adam Wainwright says goodbye to ‘the best ever’ in heartfelt Yadier Molina tribute
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is approaching his final career game, and pitcher Adam Wainwright said an emotional goodbye. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is approaching his final career game, and pitcher Adam Wainwright said an emotional goodbye to the veteran player. Wainwright narrated a video and opened...
Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
Dodgers News: Detroit Tigers Reportedly Interested in LA Assistant GM
Good things come when you are apart of the Dodgers organization. For Dodgers Assistant GM Josh Byrnes, he may have an opportunity to be apart of another city known for baseball. The Detroit Tigers have been in search for a new GM after letting go Al Avila who had served...
Derek Jeter stands up for Hal Steinbrenner amid boos: 'You better cheer, trust me'
Yankee fans quickly booed Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction celebration, and Jeter stood up for the team’s owner.
MLB・
MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
