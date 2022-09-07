Read full article on original website
Tower of Fantasy Reveals First Major Content Update
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
How to Earn the Orb of Power in Disney Dreamlight Valley
How to earn the orb of power in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
Football Manager 2023 Release Date Announced
Here's a breakdown of all of the release details for Football Manager 2023.
Temtem Patch 1.0: What's New
The early access period for the new game Temtem is finally over. Starting now, Temtem is entering update 1.0, the start of the game.
Valorant Kohaku & Matsuba Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of the new Kohaku & Matsuba bundle coming soon to Valorant in Episode 5 Act 2.
How to Get Climbing Gear in Temtem
Temtem players might be wondering how they can get climbing gear
Raven Software Fixes Warzone Battle Hardened Bug
The Battle Hardened Perk bug in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been patched. Since the initial launch of Season 5, one of the louder complaints within the Call of Duty: Warzone community in recent weeks has been a bug causing the Battle Hardened Perk to essentially be worthless. Thankfully, it appears the issue has been nipped in the bud with Raven Software's latest patch.
Gaming Influencers and the Growing Appeal for Brands and Marketers
Up-and-coming Twitch streamer allnbaby playing PGA 2K21 while members of his community join him live.
When Does Warzone Rebirth Quads End?
Activison's choice to have a map rotation in Call of Duty: Warzone angered many fans of the series as it didn't allow for them to play on their favorite maps, most noticeably the popular Rebirth Island. On Friday it was revealed that Rebirth Island would be coming back for a quads-only mode, leaving many players to wonder just how long they had to experience Rebirth Island with their friends.
Tower of Fantasy Mirroria Sneak Peek Trailer Released
Here's a breakdown of what to expect with the Tower of Fantasy Vera expansion's Mirroria zone.
When Does Destiny 2 Season of Plunder End?
With Destiny 2's Season of Plunder off to a successful start, Guardians want to know when it will end.
Splatoon 3's Story Mode Explained
The details on Splatoon 3's story mode in Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel.
Short, Sweet, But Little to Complete in Kaichu — The Kaiju Dating Sim
Kaichu may underwhelm, but it's charming enough and blissfully brief.
How to Get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 Drops
Here's how to get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 drops during live streams for Ultimate Kickoff.
Fright Night Annie Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Fright Night Annie is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch: How Much Does it Cost and When Does it Release?
Here's a breakdown of how much the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch will cost, as well as its release date.
Apex YouTuber Shows Off 'Secret' Feature for L-Star
Throughout the majority of Apex Legends' life span, energy weapons have often been overlooked, and the L-Star has gotten the most neglect out of all the energy weapons.
How to Turn on Party Chat Noise Suppression in Xbox Chat
A new update has been rolled out for Xbox consoles, offering a new noise suppression option in Xbox Chat. Here's how to turn it on.
