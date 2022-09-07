Stephanie Wright selflessly gave a significant amount of time back to District 3 and other communities in Snohomish County. I think that makes it that much more important for Democratic PCOs to get her replacement right. There are several names that have also given back selflessly to our community and that is also wonderful, but I think expanding our pool of community representation beyond the same regular names would give the county a broader perspective to tackle the issues that seem to plague our region.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO