Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office report for August
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 9, 2022—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office performed 21 autopsies for the month of August – 10 deaths were vehicular related, 7 were gunshot related, 2 involved blunt force, a fire related death and one cause of death is still pending. Below are the community members we lost.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Firefighters to host 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Edmonds
The public is invited to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Edmonds hosted by South County Union Firefighters Local 1828 on Sept. 11 to remember and honor the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony will begin at 9:11 a.m., in front of the 9/11 Memorial in Fallen Firefighter...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Citizen Action Defense Fund announces Jackson Maynard as Executive Director
OLYMPIA, Wash., September 9, 2022—The Citizen Action Defense Fund (CADF) announced that Olympia attorney Jackson Maynard will serve as its Executive Director. CADF is an independent, nonprofit organization based in Washington state that is a grantee of Project 42, a 501c4 organization also based in Washington that is building out the free market infrastructure in our state through its eight capacities. CADF supports and pursues strategic, high-impact litigation in cases to advance free markets, restrain government overreach or defend constitutional rights. Maynard who has over 21 years as a lawyer in the public and private sector will also continue to serve in his current role as General Counsel of the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW).
lynnwoodtimes.com
LTE: Vote our values in support of Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby
My name is Dr. Paul A. Stoot, Sr, and I am the Executive Director for Rise Up Academy and the Senior Pastor for Greater Trinity Church in Everett, Washington. I am writing this letter in support of Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for the Democratic Precinct Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 vacancy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtimes.com
Op-Ed: Will District 3 PCOs break the cycle of institutional racism?
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 9, 2022—A county council seat vacated by Stephanie Wright two weeks ago who accepted an Executive Policy Officer position within Executive Dave Somers’ staff, has seven hopefuls vying for the position. However, after Wednesday’s unorthodox endorsement vote by 32nd Legislative District Democratic Precinct Committee Officers (PCOs) of three white candidates over any qualified non-white candidate, the question arises: could systemic institutional racism be at play not only in the nomination process but also historically in Snohomish County Council appointments?
lynnwoodtimes.com
LTE: I support Chris Eck for Snohomish County Councilmember
Stephanie Wright selflessly gave a significant amount of time back to District 3 and other communities in Snohomish County. I think that makes it that much more important for Democratic PCOs to get her replacement right. There are several names that have also given back selflessly to our community and that is also wonderful, but I think expanding our pool of community representation beyond the same regular names would give the county a broader perspective to tackle the issues that seem to plague our region.
Comments / 0