Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
foxlexington.com
Memorial Dart Tournament held in honor of Lexington native
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – September is National Suicide Prevention month and chances are you may know someone who has been impacted by it. According to the CDC, in 2020 Kentucky had 801 suicide deaths. In March, 24-year-old Caleb Pitts, of Lexington, took his own life, something Pitts’ family...
Nearly $100 Million Headed to Kentucky for Tornado Recovery
I don't imagine very many of us will ever forget where we were on the evening of December 10th, 2021. For me, it's easy. I was sitting right here at the station airing wall-to-wall severe weather coverage from the Eyewitness News-WEHT Weather Authority team. THE DECEMBER 10TH WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO...
foxlexington.com
Lexington first responders prepare for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. On that day, 2,977 people lost their lives, including 403 firefighters and police officers. Since 2012, members of the Lexington fire and police departments have continued...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
wevv.com
Dozens of Kentucky troopers and officers honored for heroic acts of service
Dozens of Kentucky state troopers and officers were honored during a ceremony on Thursday. The Kentucky State Police says 75 troopers and officers were honored for heroic acts of service on Thursday during the agency's annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington. “The past year has challenged us in many ways...
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
WTVQ
Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
foxlexington.com
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
speedonthewater.com
Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland
With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
harlanenterprise.net
Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire. According to officials, the fire...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police consider gun buyback program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A gun violence forum sparked a conversation about a gun buyback program a solution people said will reduce the impacts of violence. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said this may or may not be the case. “You got to hear what they had to...
Comments / 0