Comal County, TX

seguintoday.com

City buys new home for Visitor’s Center in downtown Seguin

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is about to get a new Visitor’s Center. The Seguin City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a building located at 200 South Austin Street, across the street from Central Park. Kyle Kramm, who serves as both director of the city’s...
SEGUIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

SJWTX’s Canyon Lake Service Area Returns to Stage 2 Water Restrictions

SJWTX customers in Canyon Lake and Blanco moved back into Stage 2 drought water restrictions today thanks to recent rainy weather, slightly lower demand and conservation efforts. In a press release, the company said Stage 3 watering restrictions on filling swimming pools, pressure washing and car washing are now lifted.
CANYON LAKE, TX
Local
Texas Government
Comal County, TX
Government
County
Comal County, TX
KVUE

'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander

LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
Person
Solomon
KSAT 12

San Antonio Northwest Vet Center has expanded in hopes of reaching more people

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Northwest Vet Center that provides different counseling services to veterans, service members and their families has added more space. “It’s really great to have extra space here. To have more than one group rooms that we can offer more activities,” said Ashley McClelland, marriage and family therapist at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Residents in Cedar Park are prohibited from outdoor watering starting Sept. 21

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Trash on the road, mattresses, shopping carts'; Bexar County cracking down on illegal dumping in northeast-side neighborhoods

SAN ANTONIO — Makeshift mounds of trash popping up on the northeast is causing frustration for residents like John Richard, who often walks around the Camelot neighborhood for some exercise. The cleanup of such cluttered areas is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Richard, who’s lived in the Camelot neighborhood...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas’ Tallest Skyscraper Being Built

Austin will be able to boast the tallest building in all of Texas to date once construction on the Waterline skyscraper wraps up. “Waterline will offer a truly unique experience with unrivaled views, world-class amenities and a thoughtful design that connects the building’s interior with the project’s unique natural surroundings throughout the building,” stated Kairoi Residential CEO Michael Lynd Jr., per a press release cited by AP News.
AUSTIN, TX

