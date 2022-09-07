CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.

