seguintoday.com
City buys new home for Visitor’s Center in downtown Seguin
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is about to get a new Visitor’s Center. The Seguin City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a building located at 200 South Austin Street, across the street from Central Park. Kyle Kramm, who serves as both director of the city’s...
mycanyonlake.com
SJWTX’s Canyon Lake Service Area Returns to Stage 2 Water Restrictions
SJWTX customers in Canyon Lake and Blanco moved back into Stage 2 drought water restrictions today thanks to recent rainy weather, slightly lower demand and conservation efforts. In a press release, the company said Stage 3 watering restrictions on filling swimming pools, pressure washing and car washing are now lifted.
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
mycanyonlake.com
Memorial Tribute for 9/11 Victims, the Military and First Responders Set for Sunday
Canyon Lake residents and others will cross Canyon Lake Dam in Overlook Park 9 a.m. Sunday as part of Freedom Walk, a Memorial tribute for 9/11 victims, the military and first responders. The event honors those who gave their lives for freedom, those who served and those currently working as...
Stop-work order issued for Common Street apartment construction project in New Braunfels
The Gateway at Gruene has been told by the city of New Braunfels to stop construction due to the contractor performing excavation that significantly exceeded the scope of their permit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A stop-work order was issued by the city of New Braunfels for construction taking place at the...
myfoxzone.com
Texas Air National Guard to do flyover photoshoot in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department tweeted to "keep an eye at the sky" at The Texas Air National Guard will be doing a flyover photo shoot on Saturday. SAPD said they will fly over downtown San Antonio for their 75th USAF Heritage Photo. It could be taking place between 9:30 a.m. and noon.
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Northwest Vet Center has expanded in hopes of reaching more people
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Northwest Vet Center that provides different counseling services to veterans, service members and their families has added more space. “It’s really great to have extra space here. To have more than one group rooms that we can offer more activities,” said Ashley McClelland, marriage and family therapist at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
Residents in Cedar Park are prohibited from outdoor watering starting Sept. 21
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
Huisache Grill and Wine Bar serves New Braunfels community for 28 years
Managers Lark Hooper (far left) and Courtney Spradling (far right) stand with Huisache staff. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) Residing in a building with a history dating back to the 1920s, Huisache Grill and Wine Bar opened in October 1994. The restaurant was inspired by the diverse cultural and culinary influences of the Texas Hill Country.
San Antonio Current
This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A history-loaded home in the Hill Country Town of Fredericksburg is back on the market with a $600,000 price reduction. The five-bedroom, six-bath Victorian was listed around February for $3.2 million and around two weeks ago went back on the sales block with an asking price just shy of $2.6 million.
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
Scott Sellers resigns as Kyle city manager following internal investigation
Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers resigned effective Sept. 6 following an internal investigation. (Courtesy city of Kyle) City officials announced Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers has resigned effective Sept. 6, according to a press release. Sellers was previously placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. "After thoroughly investigating, the...
'Trash on the road, mattresses, shopping carts'; Bexar County cracking down on illegal dumping in northeast-side neighborhoods
SAN ANTONIO — Makeshift mounds of trash popping up on the northeast is causing frustration for residents like John Richard, who often walks around the Camelot neighborhood for some exercise. The cleanup of such cluttered areas is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Richard, who’s lived in the Camelot neighborhood...
dallasexpress.com
Texas’ Tallest Skyscraper Being Built
Austin will be able to boast the tallest building in all of Texas to date once construction on the Waterline skyscraper wraps up. “Waterline will offer a truly unique experience with unrivaled views, world-class amenities and a thoughtful design that connects the building’s interior with the project’s unique natural surroundings throughout the building,” stated Kairoi Residential CEO Michael Lynd Jr., per a press release cited by AP News.
Highway expansion could attract more development east of Austin
The implications could include sparking a new wave of development in one of the county's last large swaths of open land.
fox7austin.com
Travelers walk miles on side of highway due to power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Due to the power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Wednesday morning, Austin police closed down access roads to AUS. Amid the chaos, some travelers abandoned ride-shares, even their own vehicles on the side of the highway, and walked to the airport. Some people said they walked several miles to get to the airport.
The Fat Quarter Shop to build $25M Kyle location next month
The construction will begin next month.
