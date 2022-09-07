ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill.

Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.

During the assault, two of the women being attacked dropped their cell phones and one of their attackers took both phones and ran off, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police released pictures of two of the several women wanted for the assault and theft.

If you know who these women are, police urge you to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information leading to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Jaye Baby
3d ago

Sad. That's why I stay home and do what I please. You can't trust people these days.

