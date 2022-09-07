Read full article on original website
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
fox29.com
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
WDAM-TV
Overall water production continues to improve at O.B. Curtis Water Plant, Jackson city leaders say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson announced on Saturday that the overall water production at Jackson’s main water treatment plant continues to improve. In a press release, the city said that the O.B. Curtis Water Plant “remained at a steady pressure over 24 hours and is currently working at 88psi.”
Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
Dark Brown Water Seen Coming From Faucet in Jackson Mississippi [VIDEO]
The water crisis continues in Jackson, Mississippi. A video circulating on social media shows dark brown water pouring out of someone's faucet in Jackson, Mississippi. The city continues to work on its water system after its failure to supply adequate water to those who Jackson. The city has advised citizens...
WDAM-TV
More than a 1,000 Hattiesburg residents without drinking water after water main accident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A broken water main left more than a thousand Hattiesburg residents without drinking water Friday and other parts of the city dealing with “brown water” issues. The City of Hattiesburg said a contractor working at the construction site of the 28th Avenue bridge hit...
WDAM-TV
Mary Carter ousted as deputy director of water operations amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mary Carter has been ousted as deputy director of water operations for the city of Jackson, she confirmed with WLBT. Carter, who had been with the city for eight years, says she was fired for not participating “in the emergency thing.”. State and federal employees...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg swears in new Deputy Fire Chief
During the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Friday, Jessica Cade was sworn in as Vicksburg’s newest Deputy Fire Chief. Cade was recommended for the position during the Sep. 6 Board meeting. Cade brings 7 years of experience with the fire department and a focus on Paramedic Care with her.
WTOK-TV
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Active Newton County Coroner, Rebecca Burton, confirmed to WTOK that one child and one adult were found dead at about 11:30 P.M. Friday night. The deaths happened on Newton Calhoun Rd. in Newton County. These are all the details that Burton was able to release at...
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. officials cut ribbon for Mobile Health Clinic in Laurel
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in Laurel for the Family Health Center’s new Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, Sept. 9. The mobile unit will be able to offer comprehensive care to underserved areas, including mental health services. “We provide...
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen
Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, who is considered a runaway. Miss Loper is a white female, 5′ 5″ in height, average weight, with black hair, and blue eyes. She left her home on McVey Road, which is a Soso address, overnight and no clothing description is known. She has been listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) making her runaway status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.
Sheriff: Investigation under way after oil workers find body on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi officials are investigating after a body was found on a gravel road in rural Jefferson Davis County. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland confirmed to the Prentiss Headlight newspaper that a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County. According to Strickland, the body of a white male was...
ourmshome.com
Shower Power: Food Truck Turned Mobile Shower Helps the Homeless
In the freezing cold roughly three years ago, Teresa Renkenberger and her family spotted a gentleman pushing a wheelchair down Lakeland Drive in Flowood. Compelled to help, they pulled over and waited for him to catch up to offer a warm change of clothes and snacks. Neither Benny nor Renkenberger could foresee what their newly kindled friendship would become: a life-changing organization.
WLOX
A closer look at Jackson's water crisis Empower Mississippi's Russ Latino
Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!. Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
Curbed
‘I Remember This Happening As a Little Girl and We’re Still Dealing With It’
When historic flooding on the Pearl River overwhelmed the O.B. Curtis Water Plant last month, the taps in Jackson, Mississippi, went dry. Without safe running water for the capital city of 150,000 people, businesses closed and schools went virtual, upending daily life for weeks. It wasn’t the first time. The city had, in fact, already been under a boil notice since July, and Jackson also lost water in February 2021 during the deep freeze that gripped the South. Water pressure was restored to parts of the city this week, but there’s still no solid plan for the pipes to be repaired after decades of deferred maintenance. As access to clean water becomes more fragile, Jacksonians have put together vast support networks to turn to when the infrastructure fails. With one water crisis almost behind them, Jackson lifers like Cassandra Welchlin, executive director of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, a nonprofit focused on promoting education, healthcare, and economic security for the state’s Black women and girls, say they’re just waiting for the next.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg officers to be honored with ‘End of Watch’ memorial ride
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifty-five miles of scenic roadway through Forrest and Lamar counties will provide the backdrop for the “Deen & Tate ‘End of Watch’ Memorial Ride.”. The escorted ride will raise funds in memory of Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, who were...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg High School hosts First Responders’ Day event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg leaders, emergency personnel and high school students came together at Hattiesburg High for its First Responders’ Day event. Response teams from agencies, including the Hattiesburg fire and police departments, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), were at the high school to honor and remember those who risked their lives on September 11.
WDAM-TV
3rd annual ‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’ raises money for wounded warriors, St. Luke Foundation
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of classic cars and hot dogs were on display at the Columbia Water Park Saturday during an annual event to raise money for Wounded Warriors and the St. Luke Foundation. The third annual “Cruisin’ the Pearl” featured more than 80 vehicles in a car show....
I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
