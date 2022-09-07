ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collins, MS

WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
fox29.com

Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis

JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg swears in new Deputy Fire Chief

During the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Friday, Jessica Cade was sworn in as Vicksburg’s newest Deputy Fire Chief. Cade was recommended for the position during the Sep. 6 Board meeting. Cade brings 7 years of experience with the fire department and a focus on Paramedic Care with her.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. officials cut ribbon for Mobile Health Clinic in Laurel

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in Laurel for the Family Health Center’s new Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, Sept. 9. The mobile unit will be able to offer comprehensive care to underserved areas, including mental health services. “We provide...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen

Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, who is considered a runaway. Miss Loper is a white female, 5′ 5″ in height, average weight, with black hair, and blue eyes. She left her home on McVey Road, which is a Soso address, overnight and no clothing description is known. She has been listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) making her runaway status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.
JONES COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Shower Power: Food Truck Turned Mobile Shower Helps the Homeless

In the freezing cold roughly three years ago, Teresa Renkenberger and her family spotted a gentleman pushing a wheelchair down Lakeland Drive in Flowood. Compelled to help, they pulled over and waited for him to catch up to offer a warm change of clothes and snacks. Neither Benny nor Renkenberger could foresee what their newly kindled friendship would become: a life-changing organization.
FLOWOOD, MS
Curbed

‘I Remember This Happening As a Little Girl and We’re Still Dealing With It’

When historic flooding on the Pearl River overwhelmed the O.B. Curtis Water Plant last month, the taps in Jackson, Mississippi, went dry. Without safe running water for the capital city of 150,000 people, businesses closed and schools went virtual, upending daily life for weeks. It wasn’t the first time. The city had, in fact, already been under a boil notice since July, and Jackson also lost water in February 2021 during the deep freeze that gripped the South. Water pressure was restored to parts of the city this week, but there’s still no solid plan for the pipes to be repaired after decades of deferred maintenance. As access to clean water becomes more fragile, Jacksonians have put together vast support networks to turn to when the infrastructure fails. With one water crisis almost behind them, Jackson lifers like Cassandra Welchlin, executive director of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, a nonprofit focused on promoting education, healthcare, and economic security for the state’s Black women and girls, say they’re just waiting for the next.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg High School hosts First Responders’ Day event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg leaders, emergency personnel and high school students came together at Hattiesburg High for its First Responders’ Day event. Response teams from agencies, including the Hattiesburg fire and police departments, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), were at the high school to honor and remember those who risked their lives on September 11.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS

