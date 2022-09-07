When historic flooding on the Pearl River overwhelmed the O.B. Curtis Water Plant last month, the taps in Jackson, Mississippi, went dry. Without safe running water for the capital city of 150,000 people, businesses closed and schools went virtual, upending daily life for weeks. It wasn’t the first time. The city had, in fact, already been under a boil notice since July, and Jackson also lost water in February 2021 during the deep freeze that gripped the South. Water pressure was restored to parts of the city this week, but there’s still no solid plan for the pipes to be repaired after decades of deferred maintenance. As access to clean water becomes more fragile, Jacksonians have put together vast support networks to turn to when the infrastructure fails. With one water crisis almost behind them, Jackson lifers like Cassandra Welchlin, executive director of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, a nonprofit focused on promoting education, healthcare, and economic security for the state’s Black women and girls, say they’re just waiting for the next.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO