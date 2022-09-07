Read full article on original website
10th autumnal equinox hike explores Sespe Wilderness near Ojai, Sept. 18
Ojai author and native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead his 10th annual autumnal equinox nature hike at "sky island" on Pine Mountain Sunday, Sept. 18. The 3-mile hike will consist of a walk through a thick forest of pines, white fir and incense-cedar located at 7,000 feet, nearby to the Ventura coast.
'Velkommen igen to Solvang Danish Days': Third maid to preside over annual festival
Santa Ynez High School senior Aleena Madrid will join the ranks of 84 Danish Days maids that came before her as the annual festival celebrates its 85th year in Solvang. The 17-year-old will preside over this year's Danish Days event as the 2022 Solvang Danish Days maid alongside 2020 and 2021 Danish maids Isabella Lopez and Kayla Bandel, respectively.
Roses & Raspberries: Free swim day, Diablo extension, teachers earn kudos
Weather was certainly the hot topic this week as the region sweltered under an epic heat wave, as were a trio of closely related topics: the electrical grid, power generation and energy consumption. Roses to the folks at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. who presented last...
Ceremonies in Santa Barbara County to commemorate victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
A coalition of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and county and city fire departments are inviting the public to join events Sunday that will commemorate those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Thousands of Americans — including more than 300 firefighters who responded to help —...
Editorial Cartoon: Empty boots
Santa Ynez fends off resilient Santa Maria in 21-0 win
Neither coach was too happy during Friday's football game between Santa Ynez and Santa Maria. Josh McClurg saw his Santa Ynez team come away with a 21-0 win over Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez's Saints then. McClurg's Pirates "made far too many mistakes on both sides of the ball" and struggled to put the Saints away. Santa Maria, meanwhile, committed two red zone turnovers en route to being shut out.
Roadwork at Hwy 135 in Los Alamos to resume
A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will resume Tuesday with demolition of the northbound bridge. Roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
Righetti QB Braden Claborn voted Player of the Week
Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn has had a pretty good week. The senior threw five touchdown passes in the 39-13 win over rival Pioneer Valley on Sept. 2. He's now been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week. Claborn received 958 votes to win the award, hauling in about...
Pirates run at UCSB's Gaucho Invitational
Santa Ynez cross country coach Todd Ruskauff took his runners to UC Santa Barbara on Saturday for the Gaucho Invitational. "Our athletes ran well and got a good benchmark to start the season," Ruskauff said in an email. "Our team is small and young this year, so we were happy to get in there and cut our teeth."
Los Alamos native supports U.S. Navy Hawkeye aircraft
Los Alamos native Chief Petty Officer Robert Palmer is serving the U.S. Navy through his assignment to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120, which supports the E-2D carrier airborne early warning aircraft — known as the Hawkeye. Palmer, who joined the Navy 20 years ago, currently serves as an...
