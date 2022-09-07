ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

syvnews.com

10th autumnal equinox hike explores Sespe Wilderness near Ojai, Sept. 18

Ojai author and native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead his 10th annual autumnal equinox nature hike at "sky island" on Pine Mountain Sunday, Sept. 18. The 3-mile hike will consist of a walk through a thick forest of pines, white fir and incense-cedar located at 7,000 feet, nearby to the Ventura coast.
OJAI, CA
syvnews.com

'Velkommen igen to Solvang Danish Days': Third maid to preside over annual festival

Santa Ynez High School senior Aleena Madrid will join the ranks of 84 Danish Days maids that came before her as the annual festival celebrates its 85th year in Solvang. The 17-year-old will preside over this year's Danish Days event as the 2022 Solvang Danish Days maid alongside 2020 and 2021 Danish maids Isabella Lopez and Kayla Bandel, respectively.
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez fends off resilient Santa Maria in 21-0 win

Neither coach was too happy during Friday's football game between Santa Ynez and Santa Maria. Josh McClurg saw his Santa Ynez team come away with a 21-0 win over Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez's Saints then. McClurg's Pirates "made far too many mistakes on both sides of the ball" and struggled to put the Saints away. Santa Maria, meanwhile, committed two red zone turnovers en route to being shut out.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Roadwork at Hwy 135 in Los Alamos to resume

A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will resume Tuesday with demolition of the northbound bridge. Roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
syvnews.com

Righetti QB Braden Claborn voted Player of the Week

Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn has had a pretty good week. The senior threw five touchdown passes in the 39-13 win over rival Pioneer Valley on Sept. 2. He's now been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week. Claborn received 958 votes to win the award, hauling in about...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Pirates run at UCSB's Gaucho Invitational

Santa Ynez cross country coach Todd Ruskauff took his runners to UC Santa Barbara on Saturday for the Gaucho Invitational. "Our athletes ran well and got a good benchmark to start the season," Ruskauff said in an email. "Our team is small and young this year, so we were happy to get in there and cut our teeth."
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Los Alamos native supports U.S. Navy Hawkeye aircraft

Los Alamos native Chief Petty Officer Robert Palmer is serving the U.S. Navy through his assignment to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120, which supports the E-2D carrier airborne early warning aircraft — known as the Hawkeye. Palmer, who joined the Navy 20 years ago, currently serves as an...
LOS ALAMOS, CA

