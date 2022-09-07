Read full article on original website
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
Eyewitness News
Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
Man Under Influence Flees Scene Of Route 8 Crash In Waterbury, Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash while driving under the influence. The incident took place around 10:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 in Waterbury. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound, south of Exit #36,...
Eyewitness News
Woman struck by car while jogging in Wallingford: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a car while she was running on Center Street in Wallingford. According to police reports, the accident happened around 11:37 am on Friday. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with injuries. She was taken to Yale New Haven...
Woman Turns Herself In To Police For Violent Greenwich Store Robbery, Police Say
A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to police for the alleged Fairfield County robbery in which an employee was severely injured when she was run over by the getaway car. Kristen A. McKenzie, of Metairie, Louisiana, surrendered to Greenwich Police on Friday, Sept. 9 for the robbery which took place on Saturday, June 25.
Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Juveniles Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them juveniles, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
New Britain Herald
Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week
PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
Shelton police officer dies unexpectedly
A 15-year veteran of the Shelton Police Department has died unexpectedly.
Meriden officer justified in February 2021 shooting: Report
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden officer was justified in his use-of-force in February 2021, an inspector general's report said Friday. Inspector General Robert Devlin said officer Erik Simonson reasonably believed that suspect Kenneth Strothers had the intent to shoot and harm him. The shooting happened February 12, 2021, when...
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury
An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
12 Injured In Crash Near Orange Intersection
A dozen people were hospitalized in Connecticut after a transit bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck. The crash took place in New Haven County around 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, in the town of Orange on Route 34 near the intersection with Racebrook Road. An initial investigation revealed that...
Second Suspect Charged For Shooting Death Of Man In Bridgeport, Police Say
Police have arrested a Fairfield County man in connection with the alleged killing of a Connecticut man who was gunned down during a robbery of $130 and cellphones. James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in connection with the Saturday, Aug. 13 murder of New Haven County resident Troy Walker, age 21, of Ansonia, on Knowlton Street.
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
Register Citizen
Meriden police officer justified for shooting man who pointed unloaded gun at him, probe finds
MERIDEN — The state Inspector General has ruled a city police officer was justified when he shot and wounded a man wanted for an armed robbery during a confrontation in February last year. Kenneth Strothers survived his wound and underwent surgery following the Feb. 12, 2021 shooting, according to...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Third Suspect in 2011 Homicide in Ansonia
Police have arrested a third suspect in a 2011 homicide in Ansonia. The arrest is in connection with the homicide of 25-year-old Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia on March 16, 2011. Police said 34-year-old Andrew Spino was extradited from Hawaii,...
Register Citizen
Police: NY state trooper released from hospital after hit-and-run crash on I-95 near Greenwich border
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police said one of their troopers was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver after picking up debris on southbound Interstate 95 near the Connecticut border Thursday night. The trooper was treated at Westchester Medical Center and had been released as of...
Student Assaulted, Property Stolen At Bus Stop In Wethersfield
An investigation is underway after a student was assaulted at a bus stop in Connecticut. Authorities in Hartford County received a report that a boy was assaulted at a bus stop on Maple Street in Wethersfield at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Wethersfield Police Department reported. Police...
