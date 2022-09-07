Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Salvias are the perfect thing for my new garden | Master Gardener
Little did I realize that when I agreed to a garage expansion for my husband’s Mustang restoration project, I was also in for a garden restoration project. After the water-loving camellias, azaleas, and ferns were bulldozed from the north side of the old garage, I recognized the opportunity to establish a truly drought tolerant garden. Now, where to start?
Hot weather ends this weekend: here’s what’s next
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The extreme heat advisory in place for the Central Valley expires Friday night – but that does not mean that the weather in the Central Valley will cool off immediately. According to KSEE24’s meteorologist A.J. Fox, clouds will be present Friday night, the weekend, and Monday product of Tropical Storm Kay […]
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County job fair draws hundreds eager for opportunity
The Kings County job fair brought hundreds of job seekers looking for a brighter future to downtown Hanford Thursday. The job fair was held in the Civic Auditorium between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with people lining up outside as early as 8:30 a.m. Micheal Grothmann, dressed in a black...
GV Wire
Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?
California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
Hanford Sentinel
'Rumble' returns to the Lemoore Recreation Center
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Lemoore Recreation Center will rumble once again. Boxers from all over the Valley, including Bakersfield, Tulare, Visalia, Merced, Madera, Hanford, Armona and of course, Lemoore, will duke it out during the return of the annual Rumble at the Rec on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Hanford Sentinel
Lippincott moving into new role with City of Fresno
Lance Lippincott has been the CEO for the Kings County Economic Development Corp. and the director of the county's Job Training Office for the last four years. Starting Oct. 10, he will start work with the City of Fresno as director of the Economic Development Department. Lippincott said the move...
Family displaced from northwest Fresno home due to garage fire
Fresno Fire crews contained the flames to the garage but the electric car inside was badly damaged.
What to do if you find an abandoned shopping cart?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An interesting pet peeve of mine is shopping carts not being returned to their proper locations. This can sometimes cause trouble with parking as well as make an employee’s job longer in order to retrieve the carts all over the parking lot. Then there is the ever-growing problem of stolen carts […]
Firefighters battling wildfire near Auberry
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out near Auberry on Tuesday afternoon. The fire, named the Power Fire, is currently burning on Powerhouse Road, near Kerckhoff Lake. As of 6:00 p.m., the fire has reached 115 acres and is 10% contained. During the day, temperatures reached 109 […]
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
Video released of incident between former Fresno Unified school principal and student
A former Fresno Unified principal is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and endangerment after a school camera recorded him shoving a 10-year-old student with special needs to the ground.
Hanford Sentinel
Tigers' Evangelo raises money for cancer research while on the field
Lemoore Tigers kicker Jayden Evangelo is playing selflessly this season. While every Tiger thinks of the team before themselves, Evangelo is taking this mentality a step further and is playing to support cancer patients, as well. The 16-year-old senior is teaming with Alex’s Lemonade Stand to raise funds for cancer...
KMJ
Apartment Fire In Fresno Seems Suspicious According To Firefighters
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An apartment unit went up in flames and fire officials are calling it suspicious. Fresno Fire received the call around 7:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex near Sylmar And Olive Avenues. When they arrived, it was determined the fire was in an attic and...
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
Hanford Sentinel
Jobs fair collaboration nets results for local businesses
Thursday's job fair is considered a collaborative effort between the county Job Training Office, Kings County Human Services Agency, Kings Community Action Organization, and the City of Hanford among other agencies. "About 50 potential employers registered to attend the job fair from various industries including financial services, manufacturing, social services,...
Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say
Three people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Fresno.
Man robs Fresno convenience store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A convenience store was robbed on Thursday night in Fresno according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. of a robbery at the Cedar Food Market on the 4100 block of East Illinois. When officers arrived, according to the clerk an adult male had […]
Police searching for 3 in connection to northwest Fresno home invasion
Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.
Police in Madera investigating rollover accident
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported. Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Two wanted for store burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were caught on camera breaking into a barber supply store in Fresno. The Barber Tool Box says the break-in happened early Monday morning. Through video surveillance, the two seemed prepared with power tools and large bags. Once inside, the duo got to work,...
