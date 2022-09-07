Read full article on original website
Related
Kandi Burruss Hits Back at Bravo Fans for Bullying Daughter Riley Over Her Weight
One downfall of being in the public limelight is the onslaught of criticism usually directed at famous people. Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss knows this all too well. In an exclusive interview, the Xscape vocalist told People how infuriated she feels that fans have attacked her daughter’s weight issues and said, “it boils my blood.”
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Previously Appeared on ‘Maury’ Twice Before Her TLC Debut
Déjà vu! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is known for bringing high drama to the TLC series in her story line with her explosive long-distance husband, Michael Ilesanmi. But long before she and Michael started to share their love story and journey on reality TV, Angela previously appeared on the Maury talk show — not once, but twice!
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby & One Of The Moms Says He's Fathering 'Gen C'
It seems like Nick Cannon’s hobbies include acting, rapping, hosting television shows and having babies, because he has yet another one on the way!. The famous comedian announced on Wednesday that he’s expecting another child, and this time it’s with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. This will be Baby No. 9 or 10, depending on what else he's got going on.
You Might Be Surprised By ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem’s Net Worth: How She Makes Money
Making bank? Angela Deem has become one of the most loved and most hated cast members on 90 Day Fiancé, though she makes money outside of her work on reality TV. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more. What Is Angela Deem’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover
Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
Report: Tyrese requests custody of his daughter in divorce battle with estranged wife
Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, were in court Monday for their divorce case, and the Baby Boy star reportedly is requesting legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya. The singer/actor is also asking that Samantha's request for monthly spousal support be denied and that a prenuptial agreement...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
Was A Mom's Death A Tragic Gym Accident —Or Did Her Celebrity Lookalike Husband Take Her Life?
When Lisa Pattison, a 36-year-old Indiana mom, was found lying on a weight bench with her throat crushed under a heavy barbell weight, it looked like a tragic accident. But investigators would soon turn their attention to her husband, Scott, a one-time Jean-Claude Van Damme lookalike-turned-roofing contractor with a secret of his own.
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Claims Yve Was Having an Affair With a Man Named Mike
'90 Day Fiancé' star, Mohamed Abdelhamed believes his wife, Yve Arellano, was cheating on him with a man named Mike. Here's everything we know about the alleged affair.
One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal
Amidst the success stories that have played out on 90 Day Fiancé, one couple's recent drama became problematic enough to cause a potentially permanent split.
Naomi Judd’s autopsy reveals star’s tragic cause of death after note was found by her body
COUNTRY singer Naomi Judd's cause of death has been ruled a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy revealed. The country legend's full autopsy comes months after her family said Judd died from a "disease of mental illness". The report from the medical examiner's office in Nashville...
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
Daughter Upset After Finding Out Her Mom Secretly Returned the School Clothes Her Boyfriend Bought Her
Mom says she needed the money. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Times are hard for many people these days. Jobs aren't paying a livable wage, rent and mortgages are rising, and inflation is at an all-time high.
‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Amy Slaton Considers Her Family ‘Complete’ After 2nd Baby via C-Section
For those closely following 1,000-Lb. Sisters, the birth of Amy Slaton’s second baby came as joyous news. Her sentiment following her son’s birth only made the moment sweeter.
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: Photo of Kaiser Prompts Negligent Parenting Concerns
Back in 2019, Jenelle Evans and David Eason lost custody of all three of the children who were living with them at the time. They each one have one additional child of whom they had already lost custody. After a lengthy court battle, three of the couple’s five kids were...
E! News
211K+
Followers
51K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5