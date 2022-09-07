Read full article on original website
Howard Hocking
4d ago
sounds like that man need to talk to a psychiatrist for a while might want to put him on a 3-day psychic cold keep an eye on him. and I would not let that man by any guns doesn't seem to be very stable. that's my opinion
oaklandside.org
2022 Election: What Oakland voters want for OUSD
Oakland Unified School District has been among the most chronically challenged districts in the Bay Area. Years of fiscal mismanagement and declining enrollment have contributed to what feels like a never-ending series of budget crises. Well-resourced public schools, supported by fundraising from strong Parent Teacher Associations, exist side by side with schools in lower-income neighborhoods that are critically underfunded.
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year for brandishing a firearm
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year near a community garden he co-founded in West Oakland for allegedly brandishing a firearm at two people, according to police records. Just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, Oakland police officers were flagged down by a man at the corner...
oaklandside.org
Oakland to return land rights to Indigenous group
The city of Oakland plans to return five acres of Joaquin Miller Park to permanent Indigenous control, in what’s thought to be the first case of a city giving land back to Native people. Under the proposed “cultural conservation easement,” Oakland would retain ownership of the designated area, but...
Homeless resident sues San Jose over sweep
A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city’s partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights—the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega’s camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
Tiny homes offering possible solution to homelessness, climate change
They may be tiny in size, but these homes are offering up some pretty big solutions. Here's a look at Tinyfest happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds:
Bay Area widower of 9/11 Flight 93 passenger reveals difficult healing process in new book
Grandcolas hopes his book, which details his difficult journey, will help others deal with a sudden loss, such as those who have lost a loved one to COVID. He hopes it will also help others to deal with a generation lost because of an unexpected death.
Stroll on down to Solano Avenue: Music, clowns, food, kalimba, bubble machine
The rhythms of the Kalimba King, the tender mercies of pigeon adoption, Kenny the Clown and Nott the Hoople are just a few of the delights that await at the 46th Solano Avenue Stroll in Berkeley and Albany Sunday. One of the Bay Area’s oldest and largest street festivals, the...
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate acts of violence in Oakland Wednesday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near […]
berkeleyside.org
Police: Convicted bank robber strikes again in Berkeley, Walnut Creek
A man who was convicted in 2018 of three Bay Area bank robberies is now back behind bars after recent robberies, and an attempted robbery, at banks in Berkeley and Walnut Creek, according to authorities and court papers. The case against 40-year-old Phillip LeBlanc is now in federal hands, authorizes...
socketsite.com
San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”
As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SFist
Pete Buttigieg and Nancy Pelosi Toured the Central Subway, Said It Looks Great
On Thursday, the man formerly known as Mayor Pete joined Mayor London Breed, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to tour the much delayed and still not quite operational Central Subway in SF. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg expressed delight and pride in the project, which one has...
San Francisco Examiner
In Oakland street takeovers, young stunt drivers outmaneuver the police
OAKLAND, CALIF. — The sound of revving engines and shrieking tires reverberates across the city, disrupting the quiet of the wee hours. The cacophony comes from an intersection, taken over by young drivers and designated as “the pit,” a proving ground where they can display acrobatic yet reckless drift-driving skills. Rings of spectators gather around a vortex of cars careening around one another — often with screaming passengers hanging out of the windows.
The sandwiches at much-hyped Bay Area restaurant Ok’s Deli sold out for 9 months straight
"When those forces come together, it makes the sandwich amazing."
EXCLUSIVE: Contentious Snapchat messages may shed light on days leading up to San Carlos beheading
POSSIBLE MOTIVE? In the day before the murder, Snapchat messages between the young woman and suspect got very contentious, with her threatening to tell the world about a rape conviction involving a minor.
PLANetizen
Evictions on the Rise Among San Francisco Supportive Housing Residents
Residents of San Francisco’s single-room occupancy hotels (SROs), many of whom depend on the city-funded housing to stay out of homelessness, are getting evicted at higher rates as pandemic-era assistance programs lapse, report Joaquin Palomino and Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the article, at least 114 people were evicted in the last fiscal year, compared to 40 in the previous years. “The Chronicle found that more than half of all evictions were in nine residential hotels, which housed 16% of all supportive housing SRO residents.”
berkeleyside.org
Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley
Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
Dublin homicide victims ID’d, deputy behind bars
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A coroner identified two Dublin homicide victims who were allegedly murdered by an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy. Benison Tran, 57, and his 42-year-old wife, Maria Tran, were slain inside their home after the deputy broke into their house in the middle of the night and shot them on Wednesday, according to […]
TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
