ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Watch Russell Westbrook's First Dish To Patrick Beverley

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Nqgh_0hkkxqwX00

Will there be any more?

Today at the the UCLA Health Training Center, your Los Angeles Lakers introduced their latest edition today in an eventful post-workout press conference. 10-year NBA veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, 34, spoke with gathered L.A. media for the first time as a Laker. He is, of course, no stranger to Crypto.com Arena, having suited up for four seasons on the Lakers' home floor -- as a Clipper.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Beverley, who arrived to the Lakers in a two-for-one trade with the Utah Jazz, did take some time to address the difference in league-wide perception one receives when decked out in the purple-and-gold . Head coach Darvin Ham was also on-hand and raved about Beverley's fit on a roster so bereft of shooting (though, of course, Ham did not talk about the team's long-range deficiencies per se).

One of the wildest moments, however, involved Beverley's new teammate Russell Westbrook. The 2017 MVP attended the presser in a show of support to the Lakers' latest acquisition. This was somewhat surprising, given that (a) Beverley has ostensibly been brought in to replace Westbrook as a starter and (b) Beverley and Westbrook have traded barbs and elbows on and off the floor for almost decade as players.

Westbrook, a poor defender and jump shooter, is an inferior fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis at this juncture in his career compared to Beverley, who thrives at both those things. Beverley's 2.1 defensive box plus/minus rating last season placed him in the top 92nd percentile among all NBA players. He is also a career 37.8% three-point shooter on 4.2 attempts a night, though last season he made a more middling 34.3% of his triples (still much, much better than Westbrook's egregious 29.8%). The Lakers have apparently been looking to trade Westbrook, but have been hesitant to offload both their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks in a deal. Should he stick around through at least the beginning of the season, it's certainly in his best interest to play nice.

And play nice he did, at least during this initial public interaction as teammates. During one nice moment, as a sweaty post-workout Beverley addressed the media's expectant microphones, Westbrook tossed him a fresh towel to appear more presentable.

Whether or not these two aging point guards will ever be able to enact this with an actual basketball while sharing the floor together as Lakers remains to be seen.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."

For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Darvin Ham
TMZ.com

NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week

Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypto Com Arena#The Utah Jazz#Mvp
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building

LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
BEAVERTON, OR
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
All 76ers

Sixers Rival Viewed as Lone Suitor for Russell Westbrook?

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back into playoff contention after missing the 2022 postseason. Last year, the Lakers had high hopes for their new-look lineup, which featured the former MVP guard, Russell Westbrook. It’s safe to say the first phase of the Westbrook experiment in Los ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves

Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
WWE
Yardbarker

Brian Windhorst Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Partnership: "You Can’t Tell Me That That Backcourt Can Work In Any Circumstance In 2022 NBA.”

After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy