FOX 28 Spokane
Inaugural “Step to Remember” fundraiser coming to Spokane County
MEAD, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is set to host its inaugural “Step to Remember” fundraiser will tomorrow in Mead. The first responders who compete in the “stair stepper challenge” will climb 110 floors in remembrance of the twin towers and those who died in the line of duty that day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain...
FOX 28 Spokane
Officials: North Spokane house fire caused by smoking products
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department has determined the cause of this early morning house fire resulted from improperly discarded smoking materials that were left on the front porch. SFD says the people inside of the home were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Firefighters knock down house fire in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire early Thursday morning in north Spokane on Walnut Street. According to the battalion chief on scene, when fire crews arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home but made it out safely before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported for either of the residents or any firefighters.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Fire Department hosts free Jr. Firefighter Academy
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane Fire Department, SAFE Kids Spokane, the Downtown Spokane Partnership and River Park Square are partnering for the annual Kids Junior Fire Academy. The Kids Junior Fire Academy is open to “kids” of all ages, and will provide an opportunity for attendees to...
FOX 28 Spokane
El Katif Shriners Center to host 2nd annual 9/11 memorial
SPOKANE, Wash. – The El Katif Shriners Center will be hosting a 9/11 memorial event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will honor the first responders who died on 9/11 and award local first responders for their acts of heroism. Organizers also hope to connect communities...
FOX 28 Spokane
Heroes Day at the Interstate Fair: Free admission for all heroes, all day on Sunday!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Interstate Fair is offering free admission tomorrow for all the HEROES out there!. Firefighters, police, active military, veterans, and medical personnel will all have free admission for the entire day on Sunday, Sept. 11. Just bring employment ID or badge, or military ID.
FOX 28 Spokane
Major Crimes detectives looking for help identifying body
SPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office said they’re looking for help identifying a dead body. Detectives said the body was found on Aug. 11 around 5 p.m. in the Spokane River downstream from the West Rifle Club. The body was recovered the next day. Detectives said they suspect the victim’s body had been in the water for several months, making it hard for the victim to be identified. Investigators released several details of the body which include:A tattoo on the victim’s upper left torso showing a woman’s face and a sombrero-style hat near the bottom and to the rightA tattoo on the victim’s inner right arm that includes writing with other artA wristband that said “Honey Kissing”Two more wristbands that said “SOLIDER OF SOBRIETY” and “COOL CATS”If you have any information on who this person is… reach out to Detective Bohanek with the Sheriff’s office at 509-477-3223.
FOX 28 Spokane
The Spokane County Interstate Fair is underway!
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s finally here, the Spokane County Interstate Fair! This year’s theme is “All Systems Go!” and celebrates space exploration and aerospace engineering. What all can fairgoers expect? Fun rides, tasty food, musical performances, stage performances, animals, art exhibits, and more will all...
FOX 28 Spokane
Carl Maxey Center announces celebration of life for Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Carl Maxey Center announced a celebration of life will be taking place on Sept. 13 for Sandy Williams, the late executive director who died in a float plane crash in the Puget Sound. The event will be at the First Interstate Center of the Arts...
FOX 28 Spokane
Taste of Fall!
Mother Nature is handing us a taste of Fall as daytime highs dip down closer towards our averages for this time of the year, with highs in the upper 70’s for both Thursday and Friday. Winds remain breezy, with red flag warnings lingering for parts of the NE mountains and Cascades through tonight and tomorrow.
FOX 28 Spokane
Shakespeare In the Park returns to Riverfront!
SPOKANE, Wash. – Summer is ending, but the fun’s not over yet! Shakespeare in the Park is returning to Spokane with free performances at Riverfront!. On Sept. 8-11 and 15-18 at 6:30 p.m., head on down to enjoy a comedy from the Spokane Shakespeare Society (S3)!. Per the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Northwest BachFest kicks off
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Bach Fest kicked off it’s 2022 September Series Friday evening, and has more performances Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday concert is free and will kick off at 5 p.m at the Museum of Arts and Culture amphitheater. It features a performance from award-winning Xavier Foley on the double bass. The “Oud to Joy” trio will also perform saturday, featuring Isa Najeen performing on the oud, Chris Beores-Haigis on guitar and Cicelly Parnas on cello. This trio was an audience favorite at the recent Music in Manito concerts.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga set to host Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 8!
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men’s basketball hosts Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior to the event. Ticket will be required for entry; tickets available on Oct. 5. The annual event includes player and coaching staff introductions, along...
