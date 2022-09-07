ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

wbiw.com

Stars finish 17th and 18th in Eagle Classic

NASHVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished 18th in the boys AA race during the Eagle Classic at Brown County on Saturday morning. The Stars totaled 454 points. Indian Creek won the team title with 94. In the AA girls race, the Stars were 17th with 424 points, with Seymour taking the top spot with 113.
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Stars finish second in HHC at Otis Park

BEDFORD – Brotherly love still exists, at least in a crisis. When her putter self-destructed during the middle of the Hoosier Hills Conference tournament at Otis Park, with the handle breaking apart and hanging limp like a wet noodle, Bedford North Lawrence freshman Kinleigh Root was allowed to replace the broken weapon. Given her brother’s club, she shook off any possible anxiety from the mishap and helped the Stars collect some prizes on Saturday afternoon.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

BNL trumps Trinity Lutheran 8-1

SEYMOUR – Bedford North Lawrence continued its offensive surge with an 8-1 triumph over Trinity Lutheran during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. The Stars stormed to a 7-0 lead at halftime on the way to their second straight win. Adriano Sullivan recorded a hat trick in less than 16 minutes, while Isaiah Conner added two goals.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Stars win consolation prize at Edgewood

ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence edged Mooresville in the consolation round of the Edgewood Invitational during boys high school tennis action on Saturday. The Stars suffered a 4-1 loss to Owen Valley in the first round, then bounced back to sweep the doubles while posting a 3-2 victory over the Pioneers.
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

The Gates swing open as BNL explodes for 45-21 road victory over New Albany

NEW ALBANY – When the Gates swung outward, Bedford North Lawrence exchanged its star-crossed offense for a Starry crown, a joyous road victory that was filled with praise. Cal Gates, unleashed to glory, smashed through New Albany’s defense like the tide hammering the beach, powering the Stars to the top of the Hoosier Hills Conference with a terrific 45-21 triumph over New Albany on Friday night.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

Stars discover offense while topping JC

NORTH VERNON – Bedford North Lawrence ended its three-match scoreless streak in emphatic fashion, cruising to a 6-0 victory over Jennings County during boys high school soccer action on Thursday. Adriano Sullivan scored twice and added two assists as the Stars (2-3-2 overall, 1-1-1 in the Hoosier Hills Conference)...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Results are in for the 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic

BEDFORD – The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic, presented by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, Inc., was played on Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th at the Otis Park Golf Course at 607 Tunnelton Road. The tournament, hosted by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, was played in two rounds...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Grown announces new director

INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler announced today that Caroline Patrick will be the new director of the Indiana Grown program and will lead its nearly 2,000 members. Patrick’s background focuses on culinary arts and local food procurement. She...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Lynn May

Karen Lynn May, 66, of Bedford passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. at Mitchell Manor. Karen was born in Bedford on December 29, 1955, to Robert and Mary (Potts) May. Karen was a graduate of Bedford High School and Oakland City College, she retired from Visteon in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Go Bloomington launches event at Showers Plaza

BLOOMINGTON – Tuesday afternoon at Showers Plaza in front of City Hall, residents gathered to learn about and celebrate the launch of Go Bloomington, a program that supports mobility options that are alternatives to single occupancy vehicles with the goals of reducing carbon emissions, calming traffic congestion, and improving parking availability.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall

Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at I.U. Born March 3, 1977, in Bedford, he was the son of Timothy B. and Brenda (Tolbert) Hall. He married Marguerite “Maggy” Vo, and she survives. He worked as a warehouse worker for Best Beers. He was baptized in Gulletts Creek Church. He loved his family, music, and fishing. He was proud of his children and enjoyed attending their games.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 7, 2022

11:25 a.m. Kyle Whitaker, 28, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to modify. 12:14 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 15th and L streets. 12:14 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at M and 16th streets. 1:44 a.m. Domestic dispute at Hamilton Courts. 1:44 a.m. Report of a...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Orange County Historic Museum remains open during Paoli Fall Festival

PAOLI – The Orange County Historic Museum in Paoli will be open in conjunction with the upcoming 2022 Paoli Fall Festival. The festival’s theme this year is “Hoosier Heritage.” The Museum, which is located on the NW corner of the historic Courthouse Square will be open for visitors both today and Saturday, September 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

State Road 258 will close Monday for a bridge project in Jackson County

JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close the State Road 258 bridge over the East Fork White River Overflow to complete a superstructure replacement project starting on or after Monday, September 12. The bridge is located 1.81 miles west of S.R. 11...

