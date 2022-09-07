ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Here’s who is running in the 2022 West Virginia General Election

Editor’s Note: Some incumbents will not be in the same House of Delegates district they were before. Before the 2022 Primaries, there were 67 districts and there are now 100. Incumbents are marked with: (i) The West Virginia General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, […]
ELECTIONS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sides being taken in West Virginia tax reform debate

CHARLESTON – With Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax cut plan remaining on ice as the special session is paused and less than 60 days until voters decide whether to give lawmakers authority to eliminate tangible personal property tax rates, sides are being taken. Voters will have an...
INCOME TAX
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia orders flags at half-staff

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered flags flown at half staff.  Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately, continuing through sunset on the day of interment, in honor and […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
RAINELLE, WV
WTRF

West Virginia Governor declares national hunting and fishing days

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared national hunting and fishing days. Gov. Justice has declared in a proclamation that September 10 and 11 are national hunting and fishing days in West Virginia. The Governor said ‘Hunting and fishing are a great way to really appreciate the natural beauty that...
HOBBIES
wfxrtv.com

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers?. The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Session#Back To Us#Virginia House#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Parkersburg
WOUB

Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Government Technology

West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind...
GLEN JEAN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia graduate has transcripts blocked after school closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, […]
EDUCATION
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vaping: West Virginia can’t afford dangerous habit

We already know West Virginia has the highest percentage of smokers in the country, but more research — this time by ProVape — indicates the Mountain State is the “most obsessed with vaping” of all the states. If you’re wondering how one quantifies obsession, the research...
HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stirewalt returns to West Virginia to promote ‘Broken News’

CHARLESTON — Throughout his career as a national news reporter, producer, and editor, Chris Stirewalt has never forgotten his roots as a cub reporter in the newsroom of The Intelligencer in Wheeling. Those lessons played a role in shaping Stirewalt’s views on journalism and how people can develop a...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

CDC: West Virginia sees decline in drug overdose deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Health officials say overdose deaths in West Virginia declined during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia saw 1,485 overdose deaths from March 2021 to March 2022. That was a decrease of...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy