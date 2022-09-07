CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind...

