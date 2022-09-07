ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Pelham City Council unanimously votes to revoke Travelodge’s business license

By Monica Nakashima
 4 days ago

PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Pelham City Council reached a unanimous vote to revoke the business license of a local Travelodge hotel Tuesday.

The decision by the city council was made following numerous health and safety inspections by the City of Pelham Fire Marshal and Building Office in August. The City of Pelham issued a formal declaration of emergency on Aug. 22 concerning the unsafe conditions of the Travelodge by Wyndham Pelham Birmingham, located on 410 Oak Mountain Circle.

The owner of the Travelodge has been notified of both inspections.

